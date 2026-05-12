theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Wolves-Spurs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with theScore Bet promo code WTOP gives you a chance to place an aggressive first wager knowing you have a layer of protection. You can wager up to $1,00 on NBA Playoff action or today’s MLB slate knowing you will get your stake back if your bet loses. Click here to register.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP For $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On May 12th

New theScore Bet customers operating in all legal jurisdictions where the platform is active can utilize this welcome offer to mathematically hedge their first cash wager. To initiate the process, simply place your first cash bet on any available market—such as tonight’s National League showdown between the Cubs and Braves. No opt-in is required. If your initial evaluation falls short and the bet loses, you will receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to a maximum threshold of $1,000. It is important to note that you do not need to risk the maximum $1,000 to extract value from this offer; you can scale your wager to any lesser amount that fits your unit sizing and still retain the 100% stake coverage.

Should your first wager grade as a loss, theScore Bet will automatically credit your account with the corresponding bonus bets within a 72-hour window. For maximum utility, this refund is mathematically divided into five separate bonus bets, each representing exactly 20% of your original eligible stake. Once these bonus bets are distributed to your account, you will have a strict seven-day window to deploy them on other markets before they expire.

Use theScore Bet MLB Promo Today

Evaluating today’s slate reveals several statistically intriguing matchups:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles: Yankees (-145) / Orioles (+125) | Total: O/U 8.5

Yankees (-145) / Orioles (+125) | Total: O/U 8.5 Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays: Rays (-120) / Blue Jays (+100) | Total: O/U 7.5

Rays (-120) / Blue Jays (+100) | Total: O/U 7.5 Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves: Braves (-125) / Cubs (+105) | Total: O/U 8.5

Looking analytically at the most lopsided matchup of the slate, the underlying data indicates the New York Yankees are the safer bet against the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees outpace the Orioles across key offensive metrics, boasting a .771 team OPS with 217 runs scored, a sharp contrast to Baltimore’s .697 OPS and 184 runs. This run production is backed heavily by run prevention. On the mound, New York holds a significant edge with a 3.15 team ERA compared to Baltimore’s 4.68 mark. These advanced statistics more than justify New York’s status as the heaviest favorite on the board.

Pivoting To The Hardwood: Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 5

While MLB action provides a high volume of betting opportunities, theScore Bet promo code is not restricted to the baseball diamond. Bettors looking to diversify their portfolio can apply the $1,000 Bet Reset to tonight’s pivotal NBA playoff matchups. In a deep playoff series where strategic adjustments dictate the outcome, deploying a safety net on a tight moneyline or player prop market allows you to approach the game with calculated aggression. Just as with the MLB slate, your first cash wager on this crucial NBA matchup will be fully covered up to $1,000 if your bet loses.

Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer

Executing this strategy and claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these systematic steps to secure your $1,000 safety net ahead of today’s games:

Register Your Account: Click here and create your new profile. Registration requires standard identity verification metrics—including your legal name, email address, date of birth, and physical address. Use the Promo Code: During the sign-up sequence, input the promo code WTOP. Users must enter WTOP to ensure their account is properly flagged for the promotional value, regardless of which specific offer they are claiming. Place Your First Bet: After completing the steps above—downloading the app, finalizing your account registration, and inputting the promo code WTOP—simply execute your first real-cash wager (up to $1,000) on any available market at theScore Bet.

Whether your analysis leads you to back the Chicago Cubs (27-14) or the Atlanta Braves (28-13) in tonight’s heavyweight clash at Truist Park, or pivot to NBA Playoff action, your first cash wager triggers the offer. By following the data and utilizing this promotion, you ensure your initial investment is insulated with up to $1,000 in bonus bets should your initial read fall short.