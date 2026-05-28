theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Thunder-Spurs Game 6

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New customers can take advantage of a highly lucrative welcome offer ahead of tonight’s Western Conference Finals Game 6 matchup between the Thunder and the Spurs with theScore Bet promo code WTOP.





By signing up in a legal online sports betting state where the operator is live, you can claim a $1,000 Bet Reset. Sign up here and use this offer to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it happens to lose, providing ultimate flexibility for tonight’s NBA playoff matchup.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Overview

Welcome offer: New theScore Bet customers can get a $1,000 Bet Reset .

New theScore Bet customers can get a . Qualifying wager: Place your first cash bet on any available market, including Spurs vs. Thunder Game 6 wagers.

Place your first cash bet on any available market, including Spurs vs. Thunder Game 6 wagers. Refund structure: If your first bet loses, theScore Bet refunds 100% of your stake in bonus bets , up to $1,000.

If your first bet loses, theScore Bet refunds , up to $1,000. ✅ No opt-in required: Enter promo code WTOP during registration, then make your first eligible wager.

Enter promo code during registration, then make your first eligible wager. Bonus bet breakdown: Any refund is issued as five bonus bets , each worth 20% of your eligible wager.

Any refund is issued as , each worth 20% of your eligible wager. ⏱️ Timing: Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours after the qualifying losing wager settles.

Bonus bets are credited within after the qualifying losing wager settles. Expiration: Bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.

Bonus bets must be used within of being credited. Eligibility: Must be 21+ and physically present in a participating theScore Bet state.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 28th, 2026

Let’s talk value. New theScore Bet customers can take advantage of this generous welcome offer without navigating any cumbersome opt-in requirements. Simply sign up, use the proper promo code, and place your first cash wager on any available market or game. If your initial bet happens to lose, you will receive 100% of your wager back in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. Keep in mind that you do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate. You can bet any amount from $10 up to that limit and still receive a full refund in bonus bets if your prediction falls short.

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Preview via theScore Bet

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (+130) | San Antonio Spurs (-149)

Oklahoma City Thunder (+130) | San Antonio Spurs (-149) Point Spread: Thunder +3.5 (-110) | Spurs -3.5 (-110)

Thunder +3.5 (-110) | Spurs -3.5 (-110) Total: Over 220.5 (-105) | Under 220.5 (-115)

Odds provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of May 28, 2026.

We put a lot of stock in advanced metrics, and when analyzing the statistics from the postseason, both teams have proven to be exceptionally dangerous on the offensive end. The Thunder currently boast a team offensive rating of 118.1, averaging 118.4 points per game while shooting an efficient 48.0% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc.

The Spurs aren’t far behind, carrying a 113.2 offensive rating and pouring in 115.4 points per contest on 47.0% shooting overall and 36.0% from three-point range. Oklahoma City also holds a slight edge in net rating, sitting at a robust 11.2 compared to San Antonio’s 10.8. These razor-thin margins and high-powered offenses present a fascinating matchup for prospective bettors looking to maximize the value of their welcome offer.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset for the upcoming clash between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs is a quick and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to ensure your account is properly set up and your theScore Bet welcome offer is successfully activated:

Download the App: Begin by downloading theScore Bet app to your mobile device from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Register a New Account: Open the app and follow the on-screen prompts to create and register your account. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, address, and the last four digits of your SSN—to verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. This step guarantees your eligibility for the $1,000 Bet Reset. Place Your First Wager: Once your account is verified and you have made an initial deposit, simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10, and up to $1,000, on any market available at theScore Bet.

Whether you decide to leverage your qualifying wager on a point spread, a longshot player prop, or any other available market, your initial bet is fully protected. If your first cash wager loses, theScore Bet will refund your entire stake (up to $1,000) in bonus bets, keeping you in the game with plenty of ammunition for the rest of the playoffs.