theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Spurs-Wolves, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With crucial playoff games in the NBA and NHL today, you can redeem one of the best sportsbook offers out there with theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Wager up to $1,000 on any game knowing that a loss will trigger a bonus refund to your account. Click here to sign up.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Verified On May 10th Information Confirmed By WTOP

For new theScore Bet customers in all participating states, the welcome offer is a $1,000 Bet Reset. No manual opt-in is required beyond using the promo code WTOP at registration. Simply place your first cash wager on any available market. If your bet loses, you will get 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. You are not required to risk the full $1,000 to participate; you can bet a smaller amount and still receive a 100% match if the bet fails. Refunds are applied to your account within 72 hours of a loss and are distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your initial eligible wager. These must also be used within seven days.

Use theScore Bet NBA Promo Today

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers: Knicks -1.5 / 76ers +1.5 | O/U 212.5

Knicks -1.5 / 76ers +1.5 | O/U 212.5 San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves: Spurs -4.5 / Timberwolves +4.5 | O/U 218.5

Understanding the implied probability and potential payouts is essential when deciding how to deploy your first wager. A $10 bet on today’s heaviest favorite, the San Antonio Spurs, yields $5.26 in profit. The exact same $10 bet on the biggest underdog, the Minnesota Timberwolves, nets $16 in profit if they manage the upset. A standard $10 point spread bet at typical -110 odds earns $9.09 in profit.

For those looking to maximize the $1,000 Bet Reset welcome offer, the math scales linearly: a $1,000 bet on the Spurs’ moneyline returns $526.32 in profit, a $1,000 bet on the Timberwolves wins $1,600, and a $1,000 spread bet at -110 odds yields $909.09.

When analyzing these matchups, season statistics provide a clear directional edge. In the Knicks vs. 76ers matchup, New York holds a massive underlying advantage. The Knicks boast an 6.4 regular season Net Rate, vastly outperforming Philadelphia’s -0.1 Net Rate. For the Spurs vs. Timberwolves tilt, San Antonio holds a superior Net Rate (8.4 to Minnesota’s 3.1).

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Today’s NHL Slate

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the hardwood, today’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate provides additional markets to utilize your theScore Bet promo code. New theScore Bet customers can also place their qualifying wagers on today’s pivotal NHL playoff matchups:

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

Whether you prefer analyzing NBA Net Ratings or NHL puck lines, the $1,000 Bet Reset operates exactly the same across all sports.

Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your state-specific welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Just follow these practical steps to activate your offer:

Create an Account: Click here and register as a new user by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, you must enter the promo code WTOP. This code is strictly required to lock in your welcome bonus, regardless of your geographic location.

Once your account is successfully verified using the promo code WTOP, complete your activation by placing your first wager: