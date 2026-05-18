theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, NHL, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the NBA postseason continues to deliver compelling matchups, new theScore Bet customers can secure a substantial advantage ahead of the next round of playoff action by unlocking the latest theScore Bet promo code WTOP. The primary purpose of this guide is to detail exactly how new users can leverage this welcome offer ahead of the next slate of NBA games, highlighted by today’s May 18, 2026, showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center.







By signing up, players will activate a $1,000 Bet Reset. This mechanism allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their initial stake back in the form of bonus bets if that wager loses. Available to users in legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, this data-backed promotion provides a calculated entry point for today’s critical Thunder-Spurs matchup, or any other NBA game on this week’s schedule.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Available in all states with legal online sports betting where the platform is active, this promotion is engineered exclusively for new theScore Bet customers. The mechanics of the offer are straightforward, and no manual opt-in is required to participate. To utilize the promotion, simply create an account and place a first cash wager on any available market—such as tonight’s high-stakes game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

If your initial wager loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake, up to a maximum of $1,000, in bonus bets. While securing the maximum bonus value requires a $1,000 initial outlay, new users are not required to wager the full amount. You can bet whatever smaller sum aligns with your bankroll strategy and still receive a 100% refund in bonus bets if your prediction is incorrect.

Should your qualifying wager lose, your refund is distributed in a format that allows for diversified follow-up betting. The bonus is issued as five separate bonus bets, with each individual token valued at exactly 20% of your eligible initial wager. These bonus bets will be applied directly to your account within 72 hours after your first bet officially settles as a loss. Once the tokens are credited, prompt action is required; all bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire.

Use theScore Bet Promo on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Evaluating the betting lines is the first step toward finding statistical value. Here are the current lines for tonight’s highly anticipated Western Conference matchup:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-233) | San Antonio Spurs (+195)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-233) | San Antonio Spurs (+195) Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -6.5 (-110) | San Antonio Spurs +6.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder -6.5 (-110) | San Antonio Spurs +6.5 (-110) Total: 221.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

For bettors considering a straight moneyline wager, the payout structures vary significantly based on implied probability. A standard $100 bet on the favored Thunder at -233 odds yields a modest profit of $42.92 if Oklahoma City secures the outright victory. Conversely, backing the underdog Spurs presents a higher-risk, higher-reward scenario; a $100 wager at +195 odds returns a hefty profit of $195 if San Antonio successfully executes a road upset.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code

Securing your $1,000 Bet Reset is a structured, straightforward process. To activate this exclusive welcome offer ahead of the playoff clash between the Thunder and Spurs, follow these distinct steps:

Download the App: Begin by downloading theScore Bet app to your compatible iOS or Android mobile device. Register an Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information (including your legal name, date of birth, and physical address). This step is required by law to verify your identity and geographic location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to officially lock in your welcome offer. Place Your First Wager: Following the download, account registration, and the successful entry of promo code WTOP, deposit funds and place your first real-money wager of at least $10—up to a maximum of $1,000—on any available market on theScore Bet.

Whether you choose to lay the juice on the Thunder’s moneyline, back the Spurs against the spread, or exploit value in the player prop markets, your initial wager is protected. If your bet wins, you secure your standard cash payout. If it loses, theScore Bet refunds 100% of your stake as bonus bets, ensuring you retain the capital necessary to stay engaged throughout this NBA playoff series.