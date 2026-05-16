theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Rousey-Carano, MVP MMA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP ahead of Saturday’s MVP MMA event on Netflix. New players can start with a $1,000 bet reset on this MMA event or any other available market this weekend. Click here to start signing up.

This expansive welcome bonus can be used for the MVP MMA card streaming live on Netflix as well as any sporting event this week. Beyond the cage, the theScore Bet promo code also unlocks value across the broader sports landscape. Whether you are looking to wager on the intensity of the NHL and NBA postseasons, the prestigious PGA Championship, or the full MLB slate, this welcome offer applies seamlessly to your preferred market.

theScore Bet Promo Code Delivers $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On May 16, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers ready to get in on the action, this $1,000 Bet Reset offers fantastic flexibility and requires absolutely no opt-in. Once registered in a legal, participating state, you can place your first cash wager on any available market or game. If your initial wager loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets.

New users do not need to wager the full $1,000 to participate. While maximizing the full value of the bonus requires a $1,000 first wager, you can bet any lesser amount you wish and still receive 100% of it back in bonus bets if the wager falls short.

MVP MMA on Netflix: Betting Preview

Friday night’s MVP MMA card on Netflix delivers a stacked lineup of marquee matchups that are tailor-made for bettors looking to put their $1,000 Bet Reset to work. Here is the full fight card:

Women’s Featherweight: Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Welterweight: Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry

Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins

Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins Lightweight: Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross

Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross Heavyweight: Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne

The headliner between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano is a long-awaited clash between two pioneers of women’s MMA. This is a fight fans have dreamed about for over a decade, and theScore Bet has a full slate of betting markets available for it, including moneyline, method of victory, and round props.

In the co-main event, Nate Diaz takes on Mike Perry in a welterweight bout that promises fireworks. Both fighters are known for their toughness and willingness to stand and trade, making this an ideal target for method of victory and fight-goes-the-distance props.

The heavyweight division is well-represented on this card with Francis Ngannou returning to action against Philipe Lins, as well as former UFC champion Junior dos Santos squaring off with Olympic boxing medalist Robelis Despaigne. Ngannou’s devastating knockout power makes him a popular pick on moneyline markets, while dos Santos brings elite-level experience into a compelling stylistic matchup.

How to Get Started With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset is a straightforward process. Click on the links on this page to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and location. During the registration process, be sure to use the promo code WTOP.

Simply place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market available at theScore Bet. Whether you want to back Ronda Rousey in the main event against Gina Carano, take Francis Ngannou to finish inside the distance, or play the over on total rounds in Diaz vs. Perry, your initial bet is fully covered by the promotion.