theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Rockets-Lakers, NBA Playoffs Friday

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As the NBA Postseason continues tonight with a dramatic Game 6 between the Rockets and the Lakers, new customers can take advantage of a fantastic welcome offer for the NBA playoffs tonight with theScore Bet promo code WTOP.







The primary welcome offer on the table is a generous $1,000 Bet Reset. It goes without saying, but this promotion allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets if it loses.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Details

Before the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets clash on May 1, 2026, at 9:30 PM ET, make sure you are positioned to capitalize on market inefficiencies. It is never too early to look at how these games will impact the broader futures prices, and claiming your welcome bonus is the smartest way to tip off your betting experience.

Here is a quick overview of the current promotional offer available for new users:

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theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 1st, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers in all eligible legal sports betting states, the welcome offer provides a $1,000 first-bet safety net with no opt-in required. You can place your first cash wager on any available market—including the Lakers vs. Rockets showdown—and get 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if it loses, up to a maximum of $1,000.

You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate. You can bet whatever amount you feel offers the best value up to that cap and still receive a full 100% refund if the bet is unsuccessful. If your first wager settles as a loss, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours. This safety net is divided into five equal bonus bets—each valued at 20% of your eligible initial wager—and they must be used within seven days of receipt. We put a lot of stock in promos like this because they allow you to take a calculated swing at a longshot without completely depleting your bankroll.

Use theScore Bet for NBA, Lakers-Rockets Friday

Whether you are looking to play the spread or exploit the point totals, here is the current outlook for today’s postseason action:

Detroit Pistons (-3.5) at Orlando Magic (+3.5) | Total: 210.5

| Total: 210.5 Cleveland Cavaliers (-3.5) at Toronto Raptors (+3.5) | Total: 220.5

| Total: 220.5 Los Angeles Lakers (+4.5) at Houston Rockets (-4.5) | Total: 206.5

Odds provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of May 1, 2026.

When evaluating the marquee Lakers vs. Rockets matchup, the standard statistics point to a highly competitive game where situational context matters. Los Angeles holds a slight edge in overall efficiency with a +1.0 Net Rating in this series. However, we have to give a shoutout to Houston’s interior presence; the Rockets control the glass better, grabbing 51.1% of available rebounds compared to LA’s 48.9%. Extra possessions mean extra scoring opportunities.

Similarly, in the Cavaliers vs. Raptors clash, Cleveland looks like a strong favorite on paper with a +1.6 Net Rating. Yet, Toronto could keep the game tight by dominating the boards, possessing a stronger total rebound percentage (51.2%). Analyzing these deeper statistical trends and tactical mismatches is exactly how you make an informed decision when using your sportsbook bonus today.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with your new sportsbook account and securing your value is a straightforward process. If you want to have your bonuses locked in before the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets tip off on May 1, 2026, at 9:30 PM ET, simply follow these steps: