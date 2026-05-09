theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Pistons-Cavs, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Set up a new account using theScore Bet promo code WTOP to get a layer of protection for your first wager on this weekend’s NBA or NHL postseason matchups. Wager up to $1,000 on any game knowing you will get a bonus refund if your bet loses. Click here to claim your reward.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Overview

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On May 9th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers, the mechanics of this promotion are straightforward and offer significant initial value. Users can place a first cash wager on any available market or game, and get 100% of their wager back—up to $1,000—in bonus bets if their wager loses. No opt-in is required to claim this bet reset.

From a bankroll management perspective, you do not need to risk the full $1,000; whether you bet $50 or the maximum amount, you will get your exact stake back if the bet falls short. Should your first wager lose, the refund is automatically applied to your account within 72 hours as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your initial eligible wager. These bonus bets must be utilized within seven days of receiving them, providing an excellent opportunity to reinvest in the ongoing playoff slate.

theScore Bet NBA Markets Today

Take advantage of your theScore Bet promo on any of the upcoming postseason matchups. Here are the odds for the current slate of games:

Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers: Spread: CLE -4.5 (-105) / DET +4.5 (-115) | Total: O/U 211.5 (O -115 / U -105)

Spread: CLE -4.5 (-105) / DET +4.5 (-115) | Total: O/U 211.5 (O -115 / U -105) Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers: Spread: OKC -8.5 (-115) / LAL +8.5 (-105) | Total: O/U 211.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Understanding the potential payouts is critical before locking in your wager. If you decide to place a $10 wager on the heaviest favorite’s moneyline—the Thunder—a successful bet would earn you $2.50 in profit. Conversely, backing the heaviest underdog—the Lakers at +300—would return a $30 profit on a $10 bet. For a standard spread bet with -110 odds, a $10 ticket nets $9.09 in winnings.

If you leverage the full potential of the $1,000 bet reset offer, the math scales linearly: an Oklahoma City moneyline win yields roughly $250 in profit, a Lakers upset pays out a massive $3,000, and a standard -110 spread bet returns $909.09.

When analyzing the underlying metrics for a potential wager, Detroit looks like a compelling underdog against Cleveland. The Pistons boast a strong 8.4 Net Rate, outpacing the Cavaliers’ 4.1 Net Rate. In the Western Conference matchup, Oklahoma City statistically dwarfs Los Angeles. The Thunder feature a dominant 11.1 Net Rate, dwarfing the Lakers’ mark of 1.5 from the regular season.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: theScore Bet Promo Code Action

While the NBA playoff slate presents excellent data-driven opportunities, the $1,000 Bet Reset is also fully applicable to today’s NHL action. Bettors looking to diversify their portfolio can deploy their initial wager on today’s highly anticipated Stanley Cup Playoff games. The current schedule features the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as a clash between the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild. New users can apply the exact same risk profile and promo code (WTOP) to these matchups on the ice.

Sign Up With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Activating your welcome offer is simple, whether you are gearing up to bet on the Detroit Pistons, the NHL playoffs, or any other market. Follow these simple steps to successfully implement your $1,000 Bet Reset: