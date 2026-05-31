theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Phillies-Dodgers, MLB Games Sunday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Baseball fans can capitalize on a massive opportunity by utilizing theScore Bet promo code WTOP this Sunday in the MLB. By claiming this welcome offer, you unlock a highly favorable $1,000 Bet Reset—a market safety net that allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it loses.







We put a lot of stock in finding the right spots to leverage these kinds of promotions. Whether you are targeting today’s marquee showdown between the Phillies and the Dodgers, the divisional clash between the Cubs and Cardinals, or any other MLB matchup this week, this promo gives you the analytical leverage to hunt for a lucrative payout by signing up here.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 MLB Bonus

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 31st, 2026

New theScore Bet customers in all legal, participating online sports betting states can take advantage of this aggressive welcome offer without even needing to opt in. When you place your first cash wager on any available market or game, you immediately qualify for the $1,000 Bet Reset. If your initial bet loses, the sportsbook will refund 100% of your wager, up to a maximum of $1,000, in bonus bets.

It goes without saying that you don’t have to risk the full $1,000 to participate. You can scale your first bet to whatever bankroll amount you are comfortable with and still receive your full stake back in bonus bets if the wager falls short. Should your first bet settle as a loss, the refund hits your account within 72 hours. From an analytical standpoint, the payout structure here is excellent: rather than issuing one lump sum, theScore Bet distributes your refund as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible losing wager. This gives you five distinct bullets to fire at other value spots or longshot futures prices. Just remember, these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire.

Use theScore Bet MLB Bonus Today

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers: Moneyline: Dodgers -213 / Phillies +180 | Total: O/U 8.5

Moneyline: Dodgers -213 / Phillies +180 | Total: O/U 8.5 Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals: Moneyline: Cubs -120 / Cardinals +100 | Total: O/U 8.5

Odds provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of May 31, 2026.

If we break down the math on the board’s heaviest favorite, placing $10 on the Dodgers (-213) nets you $4.69 in profit. On the flip side, backing the biggest underdog in the Phillies (+180) yields a solid $18.00 return. For a standard spread bet priced at -110, that same $10 stake pays out $9.09 in profit. If you leverage the full weight of the promo with a $1,000 wager, a Dodgers moneyline win brings in $469.48, a Phillies upset secures a massive $1,800.00 payout, and a standard -110 spread bet earns $909.09.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Securing your market position and unlocking your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your $1,000 Bet Reset:

Download the App: Fire up your mobile device and download theScore Bet app. Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, it is absolutely critical that you enter the promo code WTOP. You must enter this code regardless of which specific market or offer you are aiming to claim. Place Your First Bet: After downloading the app, registering your account, and entering promo code WTOP, simply make a deposit and place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market available at theScore Bet.

Once your account is loaded and ready, you have plenty of actionable MLB matchups at your disposal. You might consider backing the Los Angeles Dodgers (37-20) as they host the Philadelphia Phillies (29-28) in an intriguing pitching duel featuring L.A.’s Yoshinobu Yamamoto against Philadelphia’s Andrew Painter. Alternatively, you could pivot to the tighter divisional showdown where Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals (30-25) face Jordan Wicks and the visiting Chicago Cubs (31-27).

Whether you test the waters with $10 or max out your edge with a $1,000 stake on one of these matchups, your first real cash wager is fully backed by theScore Bet’s reset bonus, giving you the freedom to make a calculated, data-informed play.