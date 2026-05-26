theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for MLB, Spurs-Thunder Game 5

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

If you are gearing up for the highly anticipated Game 5 clash between the Spurs and the Thunder, using the theScore Bet promo code WTOP is a fantastic way to build your bankroll. This welcome offer unlocks a massive $1,000 Bet Reset, as this promotion allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it ends up losing.







Available to players located in legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates, this offer provides serious value. Whether you want to back a longshot in today’s Spurs-Thunder matchup or find an edge in any MLB game throughout the course of the week,

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 Spurs-Thunder Bonus

Before you lock in your futures prices or daily picks, let’s look at the mechanics of this exclusive welcome offer for new theScore Bet customers:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Verified May 26th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in promotions that offer genuine flexibility. Available in all legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet is live, this offer gives you a risk-mitigating safety net right out of the gate. To claim it, simply place a first cash wager on any available market or game. If that initial wager loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. There is no opt-in required to take advantage of this setup.

It does stand to reason that some bettors might not want to risk a full thousand dollars on their first read. That is perfectly fine. While maximizing the bonus value requires a $1,000 initial bet, new theScore Bet customers can wager whatever smaller amount they are comfortable with and still receive a 100% match in bonus bets if the wager comes up short. If your qualifying bet settles as a loss, the refund hits your account within 72 hours. Instead of one massive lump sum, you will receive five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible losing wager. Just remember to shop for your next value plays quickly, as these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire.

Use theScore Bet Bonus on Spurs vs. Thunder

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder -189 | San Antonio Spurs +160

Oklahoma City Thunder -189 | San Antonio Spurs +160 Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -5.5 (-110) | San Antonio Spurs +5.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder -5.5 (-110) | San Antonio Spurs +5.5 (-110) Total: O/U 215.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of May 26, 2026.

If you are looking for straight value on the outright winner, backing the favored Oklahoma City Thunder on the moneyline at -189 odds means a $100 bet would yield a modest profit of $52.91. Conversely, if you love hunting for a live underdog, putting that same $100 wager on the San Antonio Spurs at +160 odds would return a highly lucrative profit of $160 if they manage to pull off the upset on the road.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for Spurs-Thunder

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset is a straightforward process that gets you into the action with an analytical edge. To ensure you successfully secure this lucrative welcome offer, simply follow these steps: