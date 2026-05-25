theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for MLB, Knicks-Cavs Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with theScore Bet promo code WTOP and unlock a $1,000 bet reset offer in time for the Knicks vs. Cavs Game 4 tonight. Wager up to $1,000 on the game knowing you have a layer protection. A loss will trigger a bonus refund equal to your original stake. Click here to sign up.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Verified May 25th

Eligible new theScore Bet customers in all participating legal online sports betting jurisdictions can unlock this highly flexible $1,000 Bet Reset without the need to manually opt in. By utilizing the promo code WTOP, you can place your first cash wager on any available market—including the upcoming Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup—and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if the wager loses, up to the maximum threshold of $1,000.

While a $1,000 initial bet maximizes the optimal value of the offer, users are free to scale their wager to any smaller amount they prefer. If that initial bet falls short, theScore Bet will refund 100% of that exact stake.

If your first wager settles as a loss, your refund is distributed strategically rather than as a single lump sum. The bonus is divided into five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your original eligible wager. These bonus bets will hit your account within 72 hours after your qualifying bet is officially graded as a loss. Once received, bettors have a seven-day window to utilize these bonus bets before they expire.

Use theScore Bet Promo On Knicks vs. Cavs

Before deploying your $1,000 Bet Reset, it is critical to evaluate the current betting lines. Here is a look at the game odds for the Knicks and Cavaliers showdown:

Moneyline: New York Knicks -135 | Cleveland Cavaliers +115

New York Knicks -135 | Cleveland Cavaliers +115 Point Spread: New York Knicks -2.5 (-110) | Cleveland Cavaliers +2.5 (-110)

New York Knicks -2.5 (-110) | Cleveland Cavaliers +2.5 (-110) Total (Over/Under): 217.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)

When deciding how to utilize your theScore Bet welcome offer, a statistical analysis of the postseason strongly favors New York. The Knicks are currently operating as an offensive juggernaut, generating an elite offensive rating of 120.7 while averaging 119.2 points per game. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, have lagged behind with a 109.7 offensive rating and 108.8 points per game.

This performance gap widens significantly when evaluating efficiency and rebounding metrics this postseason. New York boasts a commanding 18.1 net rating (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions), while Cleveland sits completely flat at a 0.0 net rating. Furthermore, the Knicks are dominating the glass, pulling down 55.1% of all available rebounds compared to Cleveland’s 50.4%. Based on these underlying metrics, the Knicks present a statistically safer profile, though Cleveland will undoubtedly rely on home-court advantage to neutralize New York’s statistical edge and attempt to extend the series.

Exploring Additional Value: Monday’s MLB Slate

The utility of the $1,000 Bet Reset extends beyond the hardwood. For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio, Monday’s Major League Baseball slate provides additional high-value markets. New theScore Bet customers can opt to use their qualifying wager on any of the following key MLB matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

Whether you are targeting run lines, moneylines, or pitcher strikeout props in these MLB contests, the details of the promo remain identical: your first cash wager is fully protected up to $1,000.

Activate Your theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer

Activating your $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of the New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers tip-off, or Monday’s MLB slate, requires a simple, streamlined process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus:

Register an Account: Click here and complete the sign-up process. You must provide standard personal information—including your full name, date of birth, email, and physical address—to verify your identity and confirm state eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is critical to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. This directly locks in your $1,000 Bet Reset. Place Your First Wager: After downloading, registering, and inputting the code WTOP, you are ready to enter the market. Place your first real cash wager of at least $10, and up to $1,000, on any available market at theScore Bet.

Whether you are leaning toward the Knicks, the Cavaliers, or a secondary MLB market, your first real cash bet is fully insured by the $1,000 Bet Reset. A winning ticket yields your standard cash payout, while a loss triggers a 100% refund of your initial stake in bonus bets, ensuring your bankroll remains viable for the rest of the NBA Postseason.