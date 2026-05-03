theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Magic-Pistons + Cavs-Raptors

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NBA postseason is heating up, and if you want to turn a simple wager into a nice pay day, we are in this together. The purpose of this guide is to show new customers exactly how to take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the NBA games today. By unlocking the latest theScore Bet promo code WTOP here, eligible users can activate a massive $1,000 Bet Reset.

This means you can wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it happens to lose. This safety net is available in most legal online sports betting states where the platform operates. However, if you are handicapping from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you get a different kind of value: a highly appealing “Bet $10, get $100 if your bet wins” bonus.

Whether you are looking to place your first bet on today’s exciting May 3 matchup between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, eyeing another NBA game this week during this round of the playoffs, or even looking to mix in some early-season MLB action, this welcome bonus gives you a real chance to build your bankroll with confidence.

Details for theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Before the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, let’s look at exactly what theScore Bet has to offer. Here is your quick cheat sheet for today’s bonuses:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $100 Bonus New User Offer (All Other States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 3, 2026

For our bettors residing in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, new theScore Bet customers can capitalize on a fantastic high-upside promotion. If you wager just $10 on this NBA postseason matchup, you will get $100 in bonus bets if your bet wins. It is important to note that this bonus is not guaranteed; you have to pick a winner to claim the reward. Should your qualifying bet hit, the $100 bonus is paid out as five separate $20 bonus bets, delivered to your account within 72 hours of the bet settling. Just make sure to use each of those $20 bonus bets within 7 days of receiving them.

For new theScore Bet customers in all other legal online sports betting states, you get to play with a massive $1,000 safety net. With no opt-in required, you can place your first cash wager on any market—NBA playoffs, MLB, you name it—and get 100% of your wager back in bonus bets (up to $1,000) if it loses.

You do not have to risk the full $1,000 to participate. You can bet $50, $100, or whatever you are comfortable with, and still receive 100% of it back if your team falls short. If your first bet takes a loss, the refund hits your account within 72 hours of settlement, divided into five bonus bets (each valued at 20% of your eligible wager). Like the other offer, you have 7 days to use them.

NBA Betting Lines for Sunday

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons: DET -8.5 / ORL +8.5 | Total: 201.5

DET -8.5 / ORL +8.5 | Total: 201.5 Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers: CLE -8.5 / TOR +8.5 | Total: 211.5

Let’s break down the morning line. If you place a $10 wager on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Pistons (-325), you will win a modest $3.08. On the flip side, a $10 bet on the heaviest underdog, the Magic (+258), yields a much better $25.80 in profit. A standard $10 spread bet at -110 odds wins $9.09.

But if you want to scale up and chase a bigger payout using your $1,000 safety net, a winning moneyline bet on Detroit pays $307.69 in profit. An outright Orlando upset nets an impressive $2,580, and a typical -110 spread bet brings back $909.09.

If you want to go with player props instead, these are some of the totals for the top players:

Player (Team) Points O/U (Odds) Assists O/U (Odds) Rebounds O/U (Odds) 3PM O/U (Odds) Cade Cunningham (DET) 29.5 (O -112 / U -116) 8.5 (O -116 / U -114) 6.5 (O -149 / U +113) 2.5 (O +131 / U -175) Donovan Mitchell (CLE) 24.5 (O -112 / U -117) 4.5 (O +122 / U -162) 4.5 (O +112 / U -148) 2.5 (O -141 / U +106) RJ Barrett (TOR) 23.5 (O -109 / U -120) 3.5 (O -126 / U -105) 6.5 (O -152 / U +114) 1.5 (O -147 / U +111) Paolo Banchero (ORL) 22.5 (O -107 / U -125) 5.5 (O -103 / U -130) 8.5 (O -102 / U -130) 1.5 (O -103 / U -130) Scottie Barnes (TOR) 21.5 (O -108 / U -122) 7.5 (O -154 / U +113) 6.5 (O -144 / U +109) 0.5 (O -236 / U +174) James Harden (CLE) 20.5 (O -115 / U -116) 6.5 (O -119 / U -111) 4.5 (O -101 / U -131) 2.5 (O -137 / U +103)

How to Apply theScore Bet Promo Code

Getting started is a breeze. Follow these simple steps, and we will get you set up to win:

Register: Create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information (like your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Crucial step: During this initial registration process, you must enter theScore Bet promo code WTOP. This specific code is your key to unlocking the offer, regardless of which state you are located in. Claim the MI, NJ, PA, and WV Offer: If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, navigate to the cashier after creating your account and deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Finally, place your first real money bet of at least $10 on the Magic vs. Pistons game—or any other qualifying market, like MLB—in order to activate the “Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins” offer. Claim the Offer in All Other Participating States: If you reside outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the activation process is just as simple. You can wager any amount up to $1,000. If your first bet loses, the $1,000 Bet Reset kicks in, covering your initial stake entirely with bonus bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.