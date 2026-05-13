theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, MLB Matchups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you get up and running with theScore Bet promo code WTOP, you will have a layer of protection for your first wager on games like Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5, MLB games and more. Bet up to $1,000 on any game knowing you stake will be returned if your wager loses. Click here to sign up.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 Bet Reset Offer

Here’s what to know about theScore Bet promo code for May 13, 2026:

Use theScore Bet promo code WTOP for the bet offer.

Once your account is verified, you simply place your first cash wager on any available market. If your first bet wins, you retain your standard cash payout.

However, if your wager loses, the platform issues a 100% refund of your initial stake, up to a maximum of $1,000, in bonus bets.

You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate; smaller investments are equally eligible for the 100% refund, allowing you to scale your entry to your specific bankroll parameters.

From an operational standpoint, the refund is not issued as a single lump sum. Instead, it is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each representing 20% of your eligible wager.

For instance, a $100 losing first bet yields five individual $20 bonus bets. These tokens are credited to your account within 72 hours of the initial wager settling as a loss.

Once in your account, you have a strict seven-day window to deploy them.

theScore Bet MLB Odds Today

Philadelphia Phillies (+110) at Boston Red Sox (-130) | Total: O/U 8.5 (O -130 / U +110)

| Total: O/U 8.5 (O -130 / U +110) Chicago Cubs (-135) at Atlanta Braves (+115) | Total: O/U 8.5 (O -115 / U -105)

| Total: O/U 8.5 (O -115 / U -105) San Diego Padres (+125) at Milwaukee Brewers (-145) | Total: O/U 6.5 (O -135 / U +115)

When parsing today’s slate for optimal value, the Braves present a compelling analytical profile as home underdogs against the Cubs. Atlanta’s pitching staff holds a distinct, measurable advantage, boasting a collective 3.11 ERA compared to Chicago’s 3.85 mark. Furthermore, the Braves field a demonstrably superior offense. They are currently hitting .272 as a team with 233 runs scored, comfortably outpacing the Cubs’ .248 team batting average and 217 runs. Backing a team with statistical advantages in both run prevention and run production at plus-money odds is traditionally a good recipe for success.

Analyzing The Cavs vs. Pistons Matchup

While MLB action dominates the diamond, new theScore Bet customers can also leverage their $1,000 Bet Reset on the hardwood, specifically targeting any upcoming NBA matchup. From an analytical perspective, evaluating team efficiency metrics—such as offensive rating, rebounding percentage, and pace—is vital when projecting this divisional clash. Whether you are attacking a heavy moneyline favorite, exploiting a soft point spread, or isolating a specific player prop based on usage rates, the flexibility of the promo code WTOP ensures your first wager on the NBA is backed by the exact same mathematical safety net.

Secure theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your $1,000 Bet Reset is a highly structured, seamless process. Whether your analysis points toward backing the Chicago Cubs on the road or the NBA, follow these specific steps to claim your welcome bonus: