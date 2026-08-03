Astros add center fielder Daulton Varsho from Toronto for righty Spencer Arrighetti

HOUSTON (AP) — The first-place Houston Astros acquired center fielder Daulton Varsho from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for…

HOUSTON (AP) — The first-place Houston Astros acquired center fielder Daulton Varsho from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti.

After switching clubhouses in Houston, Varsho was set to be available for the AL West leaders in their game Monday night against Toronto.

Varsho, a Gold Glove winner in 2024, provides a big boost in the outfield for the Astros, who with a three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers over the weekend took over the division lead for the first time since early April. Houston went from a half-game deficit to a 2 1/2-game lead after the weekend series.

“Excited to add Varsho to our lineup,” manager Joe Espada said. “He fits a hole that we’ve had here for a while. He brings a different dynamic to our offense, can really play center field, lefty bat. This guy was in the World Series not that long ago, so he knows what it takes.”

Espada said he plans to play Varsho only in center field and raved about his skills on offense and defense.

“He’s got some juice,” Espada said. “I think his power will play really well in this ballpark. He can run, can steal some bases. He’s a plus defender in center, so those are things that will fit right in.”

In 99 games this season, Varsho has hit .243 with seven homers and 26 RBIs. He had 20 homers in 71 big league games last season for the Blue Jays, who are last in the AL East after winning the American League pennant in 2025.

Varsho is a .229 career hitter with 106 homers and 321 RBIs in 747 games for Arizona and Toronto since his 2020 debut. He can become a free agent this fall.

Arrighetti, on the 15-day injured list because of nerve irritation in his right foot, is 7-5 with a 4.60 ERA in 17 starts this season. The 26-year-old right-hander, who grew up in Texas, is 15-23 with a 4.66 ERA in 52 major league starts and one relief appearance for the Astros since 2024.

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