Pirates make Mets reliever Luke Weaver among several additions to the bullpen at the trade deadline

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a significant push to improve their beleaguered bullpen at the trade deadline Monday,…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a significant push to improve their beleaguered bullpen at the trade deadline Monday, acquiring a handful of relievers, most notably veteran right-hander Luke Weaver from the New York Mets.

Pittsburgh, looking to end a decade-long playoff drought, sent 21-year-old shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura to the Mets in exchange for the 32-year-old Weaver.

The addition of Weaver signals an unusually aggressive financial push by the typically frugal Pirates. Weaver is in the first season of a $22 million, two-year contract.

Pittsburgh also added right-handed relievers Kirby Yates from the Los Angeles Angels, Lake Bachar from the Miami Marlins and took a flyer on San Diego prospect Andrew Moore.

The moves come with Pittsburgh’s bid for a National League wild card flickering a bit following a 2-7 stretch in which the bullpen faltered repeatedly, most notably in an 8-7 loss to Cincinnati last Friday when a two-run lead in the eighth inning quickly evaporated.

“We’ve worked hard to try to add to the team because we believe in the team,” general manager Ben Cherington said. “You know, we believe this team can win games and make a push into October. And the bullpen was an area that we intended to strengthen. We feel good about the individual pitchers coming onto the team, felt like the prices we paid made sense.”

Stafura was the only top-10 prospect Pittsburgh parted with at the deadline, and Cherington pointed to depth at the position — most notably in 20-year-old rookie Konnor Griffin — as a reason they felt they could make an aggressive bid for Weaver.

Pittsburgh’s bullpen can certainly take all the help it can get. The Pirates have blown 20 of 42 save opportunities this season and already released reliever Dennis Santana, who began the year splitting the closing duties with Gregory Soto.

Pittsburgh’s dealing started before Monday. The Pirates brought in former All-Star reliever Camilo Doval from the New York Yankees on Saturday. Doval allowed a run in one inning of work during his Pirates debut in a loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.

Weaver had been one of the few bright spots this season for the last-place Mets, going 2-1 with a 1.84 ERA and one save in 42 appearances. A converted starting pitcher, Weaver has been excellent since moving to the bullpen full-time in 2024 with the New York Yankees. He has a 13-8 record with a 2.90 ERA and 13 saves in 168 games with the Mets and Yankees over the last two-plus seasons.

Pittsburgh manager Don Kelly called Weaver’s experience a plus for a young staff, most of whom are in a playoff race for the first time. Weaver excelled during the 2024 postseason with the Yankees, recording four saves and posting a 1.76 ERA while helping New York to the World Series.

“The demeanor and just the way he goes about things is something that has stood out to me from the other side, and how he stays poised and continues to attack the strike zone,” Kelly said. “He’s been really good against righties and has had success against left-handers as well.”

While the Pirates could use Weaver as a closer, he’s more likely to see action in high-leverage situations before the ninth.

“I’m sure he’s going to close some games, and I’m sure that we’ll see him in the seventh and eighth,” Kelly said. “He’s going to pitch in big spots.”

Yates also has plenty of experience in significant moments. The 39-year-old led the National League with 41 saves in 2019 with San Diego and was an All-Star in 2024 for the Texas Rangers. He is 0-5 with a 3.95 ERA in 31 games this season with the Angels.

Every pitcher but Yates is under contract for 2027, which Cherington said points to the club’s belief that it plans to continue to build around a young core that includes Griffin and reigning Cy Young winner Paul Skenes beyond the end of this season.

The moves came on the same day Pittsburgh lost veteran starting pitcher Mitch Keller to a season-ending injury to the teres major muscle in his right arm. Keller reported pain in the area after exiting Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati.

Cherington declined to say who will replace Keller in the rotation, though Carmen Mlodzinski, who pitched well during the opening months of the season while waiting for Jared Jones to return from right-elbow surgery, seems the most likely candidate.

___

AP freelance writer Rich Rovito in Milwaukee contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.