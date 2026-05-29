theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Any MLB Game

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With an exciting MLB slate featuring matchups like the Cubs taking on the Cardinals and the Phillies squaring off against the Dodgers, there has never been a better time to lock in theScore Bet promo code WTOP.







By signing up here and located in legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates, eligible users can claim a generous $1,000 Bet Reset. This promotion allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if your position ends up losing.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 29th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers looking to exploit market inefficiencies, securing this welcome bonus is incredibly straightforward. No opt-in is required to access this $1,000 Bet Reset. Once you register in a legal online sports betting state where theScore Bet operates, simply place your first cash wager on any available market or game—perhaps backing Shota Imanaga and the Chicago Cubs, or targeting consensus odds on the Los Angeles Dodgers against Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. If the wager loses, the sportsbook refunds 100% of your stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. It does stand to reason that maximizing the $1,000 cap offers the highest potential return, but you certainly don’t have to risk the full amount. Whether you bet $20 or the maximum, you will receive the full value of your lost stake back.

If your initial read on the board doesn’t pan out, the refund is delivered in a highly flexible format. The bonus is divided into five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your original eligible wager. These are automatically credited to your account within 72 hours after the qualifying first wager settles as a loss. Once they arrive, you will have a 7-day window to use them before they expire, providing ample time to analyze pitching rotations, scan the schedule, and find the perfect value spot to get back in the green.

Use theScore Bet MLB Bonus Today

Cubs vs. Cardinals Moneyline: Chicago Cubs (-141) | St. Louis Cardinals (+120) Total: Over 8.5 (+100) | Under 8.5 (-122)

Phillies vs. Dodgers Moneyline: Philadelphia Phillies (-102) | Los Angeles Dodgers (-116) Total: Over 8.5 (+100) | Under 8.5 (-122)



Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of May 29, 2026.

Let’s break down the math on the current board. If you wager $10 on the heaviest favorite, the Cubs (-141), a winning ticket profits $7.09. A $10 bet on the only available moneyline underdog, the Cardinals (+120), yields a $12.00 profit. For a typical run line or spread bet at standard -110 odds, a $10 wager nets $9.09. Scaling up to leverage the full promo power: a $1,000 bet on the favored Cubs returns $709.22 in profit, while a $1,000 gamble on the St. Louis moneyline pays out a clean $1,200.00. A $1,000 wager at standard -110 odds brings in $909.09.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus is a seamless process. To get started and secure your $1,000 Bet Reset, just follow these simple steps to ensure you’re getting the most out of your analytical edge:

Download the App: Start by downloading theScore Bet app to your preferred mobile device. Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter the promo code WTOP. Be sure to input this exact code, as it is required to unlock your bonus regardless of which specific offer you are claiming. Place Your First Wager: After successfully completing the app download, registering your account, and entering the promo code WTOP, you are ready for the action. Simply place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market available at theScore Bet.

You can use that initial cash wager to back the Chicago Cubs or St. Louis Cardinals, or you can look ahead to the matchup featuring Zack Wheeler’s Philadelphia Phillies taking on Justin Wrobleski and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Remember, if your first bet happens to lose, theScore Bet will refund your entire stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets, letting you step back up to the plate with confidence.