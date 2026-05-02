theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for 76ers-Celtics, NHL, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans, we’ve got a fantastic opportunity ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated NBA postseason showdown between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to build your bankroll, you can sign up here using the theScore Bet promo code WTOP.

By claiming this offer, new theScore Bet customers can take advantage of a $1,000 Bet Reset, allowing you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it happens to lose. This generous promotion is available to users in legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates—with the exception of players in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, who are instead offered a sweet “Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins” bonus.

Whether you want to place your first bet on tonight’s pivotal Celtics-76ers matchup in Boston or use it on any other NBA game this week during this round of the playoffs, this welcome bonus is the perfect way to get in on the action with some serious confidence.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for Game 7 on Saturday

Before tip-off between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers on NBC/Peacock, let’s look at the current sign-up offers available in your state. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the welcome bonuses we can claim ahead of this clash.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $100 Bonus New User Offer (All Other States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 2, 2026

I love a good safety net, and depending on your location, there are two distinct welcome offers available for new theScore Bet customers looking to wager on the Celtics and 76ers. For those of you residing in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the sportsbook offers a “Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins” promotion.

If you back the right side on tonight’s NBA slate and your $10 qualifying bet is a winner, that $100 reward will hit your account within 72 hours of settlement, paid out as five individual $20 bonus bets. Just remember, this bonus is not guaranteed—your initial wager must win, and you’ll have 7 days to use those bonus bets to keep your postseason momentum rolling.

For new theScore Bet customers in all other legal online sports betting states, you get the $1,000 Bet Reset. There’s no opt-in required here; simply place your first cash wager on any market for this pivotal Celtics-76ers matchup (or any other available game). If that bet loses, you get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,000.

You don’t have to wager the full $1,000 either—you can bet whatever amount you feel comfortable with and still receive 100% of it back if the wager falls short. If your first bet is a loss, the refund hits your account within 72 hours of settlement, divided into five bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. Like the other offer, these must be used within 7 days.

Betting Lines for the 76ers vs. Celtics

Before we place that first wager, it is crucial to know how the oddsmakers are sizing up this Eastern Conference showdown. Let’s look at the current lines for the Celtics and 76ers:

Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-299) / Philadelphia 76ers (+239)

Boston Celtics (-299) / Philadelphia 76ers (+239) Spread: Boston Celtics -7.5 (-114) / Philadelphia 76ers +7.5 (-106)

Boston Celtics -7.5 (-114) / Philadelphia 76ers +7.5 (-106) Total: Over 206.5 (-108) / Under 206.5 (-112)

Let’s talk payouts. Depending on which team you back, the returns vary significantly given Boston’s status as a heavy home favorite. If you place a $10 wager on the Celtics’ moneyline (-299), a Boston victory nets you roughly $3.34 in profit. But if you back the underdog 76ers (+239) with that same $10, you’re looking at a $23.90 profit if Philly pulls off the upset.

If you want to maximize the “Bet Reset” offer and drop $1,000 on the moneyline, a winning Celtics ticket yields $334.45 in profit, while a winning 76ers ticket brings back a massive $2,390 pay day. If you prefer betting the spread, a $10 bet on Boston to cover the -7.5 point margin (-114) results in an $8.77 profit, while a $1,000 bet nets $877.19. On the flip side, taking Philadelphia +7.5 (-106) yields $9.43 in profit on a $10 wager, or $943.40 on a $1,000 bet.

How to Apply theScore Bet Promo Code

Ready to get in on the action for this Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers clash? We’re in this together, and activating your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Regardless of your location, every new user will start with the same basic steps:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by providing standard personal information—such as your name, email address, and date of birth—to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input theScore Bet promo code WTOP. You must enter this code regardless of which state-specific welcome offer you are claiming.

Once your account is successfully verified and the promo code is applied, your next steps will depend on the state in which you are playing:

For Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: To activate the “Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins” offer, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of theScore Bet’s secure payment methods. Then, simply place your first real money bet of at least $10 on this critical postseason showdown or any other eligible market.

To activate the “Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins” offer, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of theScore Bet’s secure payment methods. Then, simply place your first real money bet of at least $10 on this critical postseason showdown or any other eligible market. For Users in All Other States: To activate the $1,000 Bet Reset, simply fund your newly registered account and place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

Once your initial qualifying wager is locked in, you can sit back and enjoy the Celtics and 76ers battling it out at TD Garden.

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