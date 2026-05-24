theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bet Reset for Thunder-Spurs, Avalanche-Golden Knights

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Details

If that initial wager loses, theScore Bet refunds 100% of your stake, up to a maximum of $1,000, in bonus bets. The best part? There is absolutely no opt-in required to claim this. And remember, you don’t have to wager the full $1,000.

You can bet whatever amount fits your comfort zone and still get that 100% refund if your handicapping doesn’t pan out. Of course, to maximize the total bonus value, you’d need to lay down a $1,000 first bet.

If your qualifying wager does settle as a loss, the book credits your account within 72 hours. Instead of just handing you one massive, single-use bet, they issue the reimbursement as five separate bonus bets, each worth exactly 20% of your initial eligible wager.

Use theScore Bet Promo on San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs -123 | Oklahoma City Thunder +104

San Antonio Spurs -123 | Oklahoma City Thunder +104 Point Spread: San Antonio Spurs -1.5 (-113) | Oklahoma City Thunder +1.5 (-107)

San Antonio Spurs -1.5 (-113) | Oklahoma City Thunder +1.5 (-107) Total: O/U 219.5 (Over -107 / Under -113)

How to Activate Your theScore Bet Promo Code

Download the App: Fire up the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android) on your mobile device and download theScore Bet app. Register an Account: Open the app and start the sign-up process. You will need to create and register your new account with standard personal info (name, date of birth, address, etc.) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: This is the key step—during registration, punch in the promo code WTOP when prompted to officially lock in our welcome bonus. Place Your First Wager: After downloading, registering, and entering promo code WTOP, simply lay down your first real cash wager of at least $10, and up to $1,000, on any market available at theScore Bet.

The latestwill get you ready for postseason action across the NHL and NBA tonight.This welcome offer lets new theScore Bet customers claim a generous $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of the next NBA games. Basically, if you are in a legal online sports betting state where the app operates, you can wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it happens to lose. Whether you want to back the Spurs or the Thunder in today’s showdown, or you’re eyeing another NBA game scheduled for this week’s slate of playoff action, this is the perfect way for us to chase a nice payday with a serious safety net attached.Let me break down exactly how this works for eligible new theScore Bet customers. When you place your first cash wager on any available market—like an outright winner or a juicy player prop in this Spurs-Thunder clash—you have a built-in insurance policy.I love this structure because it lets us spread our refunded bankroll across multiple exotic bets or parlays for a real chance at a comeback. Just keep in mind, once those bonus bets hit your account, we have seven days to put them in play before they expire.If you are looking to place a straight bet on the outright winner, we’ve got some interesting numbers. A $100 wager on the hometown San Antonio Spurs’ moneyline (-123) yields a profit of $81.30, giving us a total payout of $181.30 if they defend Frost Bank Center. On the flip side, backing the underdog Oklahoma City Thunder (+104) with a $100 ticket nets a clean $104 profit, returning $204 total if they pull off the road upset. When I’m handicapping this matchup, the offensive statistics scream a tightly contested, high-scoring affair. OKC holds a slight statistical edge in scoring efficiency for the 2025 postseason, averaging 120.9 points on 49.4% shooting (38.7% from deep), alongside a league-leading +14.3 net rating. But don’t count out San Antonio. They’re dropping 116.4 points a night, shooting 48.1% overall and 37.2% from beyond the arc. The real separator for me? The glass. The Spurs boast a dominant 53.1% total rebound percentage compared to OKC’s 50.1%. With San Antonio controlling the boards and rocking a +11.7 net rating themselves, that razor-thin 1.5-point spread tells us just how evenly matched these rosters are.Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset before tip-off is a quick and seamless process. If we want to get in on the action, just follow these simple steps to activate the exclusive offer: