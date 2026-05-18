theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bet Reset for Spurs-Thunder, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the San Antonio Spurs prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Postseason, new theScore Bet customers can get in on the action with a premier welcome offer. We’ve seen time and time again that the postseason brings high volatility, which is why having a safety net is massive for your bankroll. By using the theScore Bet promo code WTOP, bettors can unlock a generous $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of the next NBA games.







This offer allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it loses, making it an ideal tool for finding value in the betting markets. Best of all, this offer provides ultimate flexibility, meaning it can be used for today’s pivotal matchup at Paycom Center as well as any other NBA game taking place this week.

theScore Bet Promo Code Overview

Before you lock in your picks and dig into the futures prices for the rest of the playoffs, review the essential details of this exclusive signup offer:

New theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the platform is available can take advantage of a highly flexible $1,000 Bet Reset. The mechanics of the promotion are straightforward: place your first cash wager on any available market or game—such as the upcoming postseason clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder—and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if the wager loses, up to a maximum of $1,000.

Fortunately, no opt-in is required to activate this offer. While maximizing the full value of the bonus does require a $1,000 initial bet, it goes without saying that you don’t need to wager the full amount to participate. You can bet whatever amount you wish and still receive a 100% match in bonus bets if it settles as a loss.

Use theScore Bet Promo on San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs +195 / Oklahoma City Thunder -233

San Antonio Spurs +195 / Oklahoma City Thunder -233 Spread: Spurs +6.5 (-110) / Thunder -6.5 (-110)

Spurs +6.5 (-110) / Thunder -6.5 (-110) Total: 220.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

When cross-referencing these betting lines with the 2025 PST Season data, a few glaring discrepancies create obvious value spots for savvy bettors.

First, San Antonio’s Stephon Castle looks incredibly enticing on the points market. His total points line currently sits at 15.5, with the “Over” slightly favored at -115. Through his postseason appearances, Castle has been highly productive on the offensive end, averaging 19.9 points per game on 49.0% shooting from the field. Given that he is clearing this prop threshold by nearly 4.5 points per game on average, backing the Over on his scoring total feels like a compelling, data-driven angle.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code Offer

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset for the upcoming San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you successfully unlock the welcome offer and secure your analytical edge:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store (iOS or Android) and download theScore Bet app. Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to attach the bonus offer to your new profile. Place Your First Wager: Following the download, registering your account, and entering the promo code WTOP, make a qualifying deposit. Then, simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10 and up to $1,000 on any available market at theScore Bet.

Whether you decide to back the Thunder on their home court at Paycom Center, take the points with the Spurs, or exploit the expansive player prop market, your first eligible wager is fully covered. If that initial bet settles as a loss, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets.