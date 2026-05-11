theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bet Reset for Pistons-Cavs, NHL, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new account using theScore Bet promo code WTOP to secure a layer of protection with your first wager. Bet any amount up to $1,000 on an NBA Playoff game or any other market knowing you will get a bonus refund credited to your account if your wager loses. Click here to register.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Overview

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Confirmed May 11th

For new theScore Bet customers in all legal, participating online sports betting states, a $1,000 Bet Reset is available to mitigate early variance. No manual opt-in is required to secure this promotion. Simply enter the promo code WTOP during registration and place your first cash wager on any available game or market. If that initial wager settles as a loss, the sportsbook refunds 100% of your initial stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

You do not need to risk the maximum $1,000 to participate. You can scale your initial wager to whatever amount fits your strategy and still receive a complete 100% refund in bonus bets if it is unsuccessful. The total refund is mathematically divided and credited to your account as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible losing wager. These bonus bets are applied to your account within 72 hours of the qualifying bet settling as a loss and must be deployed within seven days of receipt.

Use theScore Bet NBA Promo Today

Detroit Pistons (+3.5) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (-3.5) | Total: 213.5

| Total: 213.5 Oklahoma City Thunder (-11.5) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (+11.5) | Total: 214.5

Understanding implied probability and potential payouts is critical before placing your first wager. If you place a $10 bet on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Thunder, you would realize a marginal profit. Conversely, taking a high-variance position with a $10 bet on the biggest underdog, the Lakers, yields a large profit.

When identifying the best betting value, underlying team metrics paint a clear, data-driven picture. The Thunder heavily outclass the Lakers on paper, boasting a dominant 11.1 regular season Net Rate compared to Los Angeles’s 1.5 Net Rate. In the early matchup, the Pistons actually hold a distinct statistical edge over the Cavaliers, despite being priced as 3.5-point underdogs. Detroit carries an 8.4 Net Rate from the regular season into the contest, topping Cleveland’s 4.1 Net Rate.

Expanding Your Board: NHL And MLB Markets

The $1,000 Bet Reset is not strictly confined to the NBA hardwood. Bettors seeking to diversify their daily portfolio can apply this welcome offer across multiple sports. This includes tonight’s NHL slate, which features a pivotal Game 4 matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild, as well as any of today’s active MLB games.

Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Whether you are backing the Cleveland Cavaliers on their home court, taking the points with the Detroit Pistons, or pivoting to the Avalanche-Wild game, unlocking your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these systematic steps to secure your bonus: