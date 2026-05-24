theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Claims $1,000 Bonus for MLB, Thunder-Spurs Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new profile with theScore Bet promo code WTOP allows you to get a layer of protection for your first wager. Bet up to $1,000 on Thunder vs. Spurs or any other game knowing a loss will trigger a bonus refund to your account. Click here to register.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 24th

Available exclusively to new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting jurisdictions where the platform is active, this welcome offer structurally mitigates early risk. To claim the promotion, bettors must simply place a first cash wager on any available market, such as the upcoming playoff clash between the Thunder and Spurs.

If your initial wager settles as a loss, theScore Bet refunds 100% of your stake—up to a maximum of $1,000—in the form of bonus bets. Bettors are not required to risk the full $1,000; you can wager a smaller, more comfortable amount and still receive a 100% return in bonus bets if the ticket does not cash. However, an initial $1,000 wager is required to maximize the promotional value.

Should your qualifying bet lose, the resulting bonus is automatically credited to your account within 72 hours. From a utility standpoint, theScore Bet distributes the refund as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your initial eligible wager. This fractional distribution allows for diversified follow-up wagers. Once credited, these bonus bets must be put into play within seven days of receipt before they expire.

theScore Bet Thunder vs. Spurs Odds

Here are the current betting lines for the matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder +105 | San Antonio Spurs -125

Oklahoma City Thunder +105 | San Antonio Spurs -125 Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder +1.5 (-110) | San Antonio Spurs -1.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder +1.5 (-110) | San Antonio Spurs -1.5 (-110) Total: 218.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)

When evaluating the postseason metrics, Oklahoma City possesses a distinct, measurable offensive advantage. The Thunder average 120.9 points per game compared to San Antonio’s 116.4. Furthermore, OKC operates with elite offensive efficiency, boasting a 121.7 offensive rating (ORtg), shooting 49.4% from the floor, and converting 38.7% of their three-point attempts. San Antonio trails slightly in these core shooting metrics—48.1% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc—and holds a lower 114.6 ORtg.

The Spurs’ primary statistical edge lies in rebounding; they secure 53.1% of available rebounds compared to the Thunder’s 50.1%. Ultimately, however, Oklahoma City holds a superior postseason net rating (14.3 vs. San Antonio’s 11.7). Backing the highly efficient Thunder as moneyline underdogs presents a compelling, data-backed wager.

Sunday’s MLB Slate

For bettors looking to apply their welcome offer outside of the NBA playoffs, Sunday’s Major League Baseball schedule features several high-profile matchups. New customers can deploy their first cash wager on any of the following pivotal series finales:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Houston Astros vs. Chicago Cubs

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

Whether targeting moneyline values, run lines, or starting pitcher strikeout props, theScore Bet’s promotional mechanics apply equally to all available MLB markets.

Sign Up With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming this safety net ahead of the playoff matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs requires a simple execution of the registration process. Follow these steps to activate your $1,000 Bet Reset:

Register an Account: Click here and follow the on-screen prompts to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to legally verify your identity and age. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration flow, explicitly enter the promo code WTOP when prompted to lock in the welcome offer. Place Your First Bet: Once your account is verified and funded, execute your first real cash wager of at least $10—and up to $1,000—on any active market within theScore Bet ecosystem.

Whether you opt to back the statistical efficiency of the Thunder, the rebounding prowess of the Spurs, or pivot to the Sunday MLB slate, your initial qualifying cash wager is fully backed by theScore Bet’s $1,000 Bet Reset. If that first bet fails to convert, your original stake will be efficiently refunded in bonus bets.