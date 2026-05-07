theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Claims $1,000 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Secure a layer of prediction for an aggressive first bet when you sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Wager up to $1,000 on games like Cavaliers vs. Pistons and more knowing that a losing bet will trigger a bonus refund to your account. Click here to sign up.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Overview

Here is a structural breakdown of the current welcome offer you can claim before the Cleveland Cavaliers tip off against the Detroit Pistons:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Confirmed May 7th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers across all legal online sports betting states, a high-leverage $1,000 Bet Reset is available. This promotion allows users to place their first cash wager on any available market without needing to manually opt in. If that qualifying wager loses, theScore Bet refunds 100% of the initial stake, up to $1,000.

The mechanics of the refund are straightforward: the returned value is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of the eligible wager. While maximizing the promotional value requires a $1,000 initial bet, you are free to risk a smaller amount and still receive the complete 100% match in bonus bets if your slip falls short. These bonus bets hit the user’s account within 72 hours after the first wager settles as a loss, and they carry a seven-day expiration window.

Use theScore Bet NBA Promo Today

Identifying mathematical edges starts with examining the odds. Here is a look at today’s NBA spreads and totals to help you construct a qualifying wager:

Cleveland Cavaliers (+3.5) at Detroit Pistons (-3.5) | Total: O/U 215.5

| Total: O/U 215.5 Los Angeles Lakers (+15.5) at Oklahoma City Thunder (-15.5) | Total: O/U 211.5

Before locking in your slips, consider the advanced metrics driving these numbers. The Thunder are astronomical favorites for a reason: they boast a dominant 11.1 regular season Net Rating. They significantly outclass a Lakers squad that holds just a 1.5 regular season Net Rating and will be without Luka Doncic tonight.

Our primary focus tonight is the tighter matchup in Detroit. The Pistons hold a noticeable analytical edge on paper over the Cavaliers, carrying an 8.4 Net Rating compared to Cleveland’s 4.1 Net Rating.

Expanding the Board: Hurricanes vs. Flyers + MLB Action

A sharp bettor knows that value isn’t strictly confined to the hardwood. While the NBA matchups present excellent opportunities, new theScore Bet customers can choose to deploy their $1,000 Bet Reset across any market. If the analytical models point you away from basketball tonight, you can seamlessly pivot your qualifying wager to the NHL ice for the Hurricanes vs. Flyers matchup or utilize the bet reset on today’s extensive MLB slate. The flexibility of this promo allows you to follow the data wherever the highest expected value lies.

Sign Up With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with theScore Bet and claiming your risk-mitigating welcome offer is a simple, standardized process for users in all eligible states. To activate the $1,000 Bet Reset, follow these sequential steps: