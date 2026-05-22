theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bonus for Thunder-Spurs Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Utilizing theScore Bet promo code WTOP gives us a real chance at a nice pay day during the NBA playoffs. The purpose of this guide is to show you exactly how new customers can take advantage of a lucrative $1,000 Bet Reset after signing up here.

This exclusive welcome offer allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it happens to lose. Whether you want to back the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs in today’s highly anticipated playoff matchup, this offer—available to users in legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet operates—is the ultimate way to build your bankroll with confidence.

Best theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for NBA Action

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 22, 2026

For new ready to jump into the action, this promotion provides a massive layer of protection. Users in all legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet is available can simply place a first cash wager on any market or game. If that initial bet falls short, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your wager, up to $1,000, in bonus bets.

There is no opt-in required to secure this offer. While a $1,000 first wager is required to maximize the full value, you have complete flexibility. You can bet whatever lesser amount you are comfortable with and still receive a 100% match back in bonus bets if your slip doesn’t hit.

I really love the structure of this payout. If your first bet loses, your account is credited within 72 hours of the wager settling. But rather than issuing one massive lump sum, theScore Bet distributes the refund as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible first wager.

This gives us multiple opportunities to try again on different playoff games or exotic bets without tying everything up in a single wager. Just remember to lock in your next picks quickly, as all bonus bets must be used within 7 days of receipt.

Betting Lines for Game 3: Thunder vs. Spurs

Before we activate your $1,000 Bet Reset, let’s look at the morning line for this pivotal playoff matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs:

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs (-134) / Oklahoma City Thunder (+113)

San Antonio Spurs (-134) / Oklahoma City Thunder (+113) Point Spread: San Antonio Spurs -2.5 (-105) / Oklahoma City Thunder +2.5 (-115)

San Antonio Spurs -2.5 (-105) / Oklahoma City Thunder +2.5 (-115) Total: Over 216.5 (-109) / Under 216.5 (-110)

If you like to keep it simple with a straight moneyline wager, a $100 bet on the San Antonio Spurs as the slight home favorite (-134) would yield a profit of $74.63 if they defend their home court. On the flip side, if you’re riding with the underdog, backing the Oklahoma City Thunder on the moneyline at +113 odds would net you a clear $113 in profit on a $100 wager if they pull off the road victory.

When I break down these two sides to find our best betting angle, the numbers point to an absolute heavyweight clash. The Thunder enter the game boasting a staggering 121.5 offensive rating, pouring in 120.7 points per game. Their efficiency is off the charts—shooting 49.5% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc—giving them a stellar 14.1 net rating.

However, San Antonio is more than equipped to answer back. The Spurs are averaging 117.0 points per game with a 115.1 offensive rating and a 13.8 net rating of their own. Where I see a real edge is the pace: San Antonio plays much faster (98.0 compared to Oklahoma City’s 94.6), which will heavily test the Thunder’s transition defense.

If you prefer to focus on individual performances rather than the final score, the player prop market is loaded with value. There is nothing better than zeroing in on a specific matchup and watching your guy go to work. With your theScore Bet $1,000 Bet Reset, we can back some of the biggest stars on the floor with maximum confidence.

Player Prop Market Line Over Odds Under Odds Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Total Points 30.5 -118 -113 Victor Wembanyama Total Rebounds 13.5 -107 -124 De’Aaron Fox Total Assists 4.5 -132 -100 Chet Holmgren Total Points 14.5 -104 -129 Stephon Castle Total Assists 6.5 +106 -140 Alex Caruso Total 3-Point Field Goals 2.5 +112 -149

How to Apply theScore Bet Promo Code Today

Getting started with your $1,000 Bet Reset is a quick and straightforward process.

Register Your Account: Begin the registration process here. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, date of birth, physical address, and email address. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter theScore Bet promo code WTOP when prompted. This is the crucial step to lock in your eligibility for the $1,000 Bet Reset. Place Your First Wager: Once your account is verified and funded, simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10, and up to $1,000, on any market available at theScore Bet.

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