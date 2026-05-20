theScore Bet Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bet Reset for MLB Games, Thunder-Spurs, NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder prepare to face off at Paycom Center for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on May 20, new theScore Bet customers can elevate their action with a data-driven welcome offer. Using the latest theScore Bet promo code WTOP unlocks a lucrative $1,000 Bet Reset.







This promotion allows users in legal, participating online sports betting states to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it loses. Whether you are backing a side in today’s matchup between San Antonio and Oklahoma City or identifying a mathematical edge in any other NBA playoff game this week, this safety net provides a highly strategic entry point into the postseason.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

New theScore Bet customers in all legal, participating states can take advantage of this welcome offer without the hassle of opting in.

The promotion structure is straightforward: place a first cash wager on any available market—such as the highly anticipated NBA Postseason matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder—and receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to $1,000, if that initial bet loses. You are not required to risk the maximum $1,000 to participate. Whether your calculated first bet is $50 or $1,000, you will receive the exact value of your stake back if it falls short.

If your qualifying first bet settles as a loss, the bonus bets will be applied to your account within 72 hours. From a bankroll management perspective, the refund is strategically issued as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager, rather than one lump sum. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt, giving you a full week to find the best expected value across the NBA playoff slate or other betting markets.

Use theScore Bet Promo on San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs (+210) | Oklahoma City Thunder (-250)

San Antonio Spurs (+210) | Oklahoma City Thunder (-250) Spread: San Antonio Spurs +7.5 (-110) | Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs +7.5 (-110) | Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5 (-110) Total: Over 216.5 (-110) | Under 216.5 (-110)

Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of May 20, 2026.

If you allocate $100 to the moneyline market, your potential return correlates directly to the implied probability of your chosen side. Backing the favored Oklahoma City Thunder at -250 yields a $40 profit if they secure the victory. Conversely, a $100 bet on the underdog San Antonio Spurs at +210 nets a $210 profit should they pull off the upset.

When evaluating which team holds the analytical edge, a dive into the postseason statistics reveals a tightly contested matchup. The Thunder possess a slight offensive advantage, averaging 120.6 points per game on 49.7% shooting from the field and 38.3% from three-point range. The Spurs closely trail, scoring 117.3 points per game while shooting 48.5% overall and 37.5% from beyond the arc. However, San Antonio holds the upper hand in Net Rating (15.5 compared to Oklahoma City’s 14.8) and Total Rebound Percentage, securing an impressive 53.6% of available rebounds against the Thunder’s 50.1%. These metrics indicate that while the Thunder score with slightly more efficiency, the Spurs excel at controlling the glass and overall possession impact—a good recipe for success in a playoff environment.

arket offers an alternative, data-driven path to utilize your $1,000 Bet Reset. Here is a look at the consensus over/under lines and odds for five key playmakers in tonight’s matchup:

How to Activate Your theScore Bet Promo Code

Securing your $1,000 Bet Reset is a straightforward, logical process. To claim this lucrative welcome offer ahead of the postseason clash between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, new theScore Bet customers should follow these steps:

Download the App: Navigate to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and download theScore Bet app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Open the app and initiate the registration process. You must create an account by providing standard personal information—such as your full name, date of birth, and home address—to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During sign-up, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. This critical step attaches the $1,000 Bet Reset to your new user profile. Place Your First Wager: Once your account is active and funded, simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10, and up to $1,000, on any available market at theScore Bet.

Whether you decide to back the Spurs, the Thunder, or explore another market entirely based on the data, your first real cash wager is fully backed by theScore Bet up to $1,000. If your initial bet loses, you will receive a 100% refund in the form of bonus bets, empowering you to analyze the board and wager again.