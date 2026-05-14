Pistons blow 9-point lead late in regulation, losing to Cavs in OT and are on brink of elimination

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons put themselves on the brink of elimination again in the NBA playoffs, blowing a…

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons put themselves on the brink of elimination again in the NBA playoffs, blowing a nine-point lead late in regulation of an overtime setback.

The Cleveland Cavaliers came back and beat Detroit 117-113 in overtime on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series, winning the first road game of the postseason matchup and earning their first win as visitors this postseason.

Cade Cunningham had 39 points and nine assists and Detroit’s defense turned 17 turnovers in 27 points — and that still wasn’t enough.

Game 6 is Friday night in Cleveland, where the fourth-seeded Cavs will get the first of two chances to advance to face the New York Knicks in the East finals.

“You’re going to have to choke the life out of this team,” Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “They’re not going to go down without a fight. They’re not going down without fighting. They’re not going to go down without kicking, punching, grabbing, clawing. That’s just who we are.

“We’ve been in this position before.”

The first-seeded Pistons were down 3-1 against the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic and won three straight to advance in the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

If Detroit can win in Cleveland, Game 7 will be back in the Motor City on Sunday.

“If anybody can do it, I think we can do it,” Pistons center Jalen Duren said.

The Pistons looked like they were going to take control of the series, leading by 15 points in the second quarter and 103-94 with two-plus minutes left, but they blew it.

Cleveland successfully got the ball out of Cunningham’s hands down the stretch and none of his teammates could take advantage by making shots.

Tobias Harris missed 13 of 19 shots and scored 13 points. Duren was limited to nine points and five rebounds in another lackluster performance this postseason by the All-Star.

Duren said Cunningham needs some help, especially on the offensive end.

“He’s going to do his thing every night, but as a team, as a group, we’ve got to be better,” Duren said.

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