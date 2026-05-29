Tampa Bay’s Ben Williamson comes off injured list after missing 2 weeks with lower back strain

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Ben Williamson has come off the injured list after missing…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Ben Williamson has come off the injured list after missing two weeks with a lower back strain.

The Rays reinstated Williamson on Friday as part of a series of moves. They also selected right-handed pitcher Andrew Wantz from Triple-A Durham, optioned infielder Carson Williams to Durham and designated right-handed pitcher Jon Heasley for assignment.

Williamson is hitting .268 with a .349 on-base percentage, no homers, 14 RBIs and four steals in 39 games. His last game before going on the injured list was May 15.

Wantz had gone 2-0 with a 7.04 ERA in 18 games with Durham. He last played in the major leagues in 2024 with the Los Angeles Angels.

Williams hit .100 with no homers and three RBIs in 12 games with Tampa Bay. He has hit .238 with a .333 on-base percentage, five homers, 21 RBIs and six steals in 32 games with Durham.

Heasley appeared in one game with Tampa Bay and allowed five runs over four innings.

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