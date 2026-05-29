Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for MLB Predictions Friday

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It is never too early to look at the daily board and spot some value. The MLB schedule on May 29 brings some intriguing matchups to dive into, and using Novig allows you to redeem a fantastic welcome bonus to get started.







All new users can sign up using the Novig promo code WTOP50 to redeem a play $5 to receive $50 bonus. Novig is a prediction market that will give new users a fantastic bonus to start their account to dive into your MLB predictions. This bonus can be used on any MLB prediction today—including the Braves at Reds or Angels at Rays matchups—or any other sport and market this week. Click here to get started.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for MLB Bonus

Before diving into the numbers for today’s slate, let’s review the full details of this welcome offer. Here is everything you need to know about the current promotion:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins or 10% Off Up to $100 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 29th, 2026

It goes without saying that interpreting the market correctly requires minimizing risk where possible, and this current Novig promo code provides exactly that exclusively for new users. By signing up with code WTOP50, new customers claim 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash, plus a 10% discount on their first purchase up to $100. Whether you are eyeing the underlying value between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds or predicting the outcome of the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Tampa Bay Rays, this welcome offer is the optimal way to get started.

It does stand to reason that you might want to test the waters first. Fortunately, this offer equips you with Novig Coins. These coins act as a virtual currency, allowing you to explore the platform and participate in free mode without any initial risk. We put a lot of stock in platforms that let you find your footing. Remember, this generous promotion is only eligible for new Novig users, making it an ideal entry point for tonight’s games on the diamond.

How to Use Your Novig MLB Bonus

Matchup: ATL @ CIN Moneyline : ATL -137 / CIN +115 Total : 9.5 (O -108 / U -111)

Matchup: LAA @ TB Moneyline : LAA +152 / TB -183 Total : 8.0 (O -110 / U -110) |



The Braves roll in as road favorites against the Reds. Atlanta sends Grant Holmes to the mound, backed by a pitching staff that has been shutting opponents down with a stellar 3.168 overall ERA and a 3.171 mark from their starting rotation. Cincinnati counters with Chris Paddack, who fronts a rotation holding a much shakier 4.484 starters’ ERA. When analyzing these prices, Atlanta’s clear pitching advantage makes a trade on their moneyline a highly rational, data-informed prediction.

The Rays host the Angels with Nick Martinez set to take the hill. We put a lot of stock in Tampa Bay’s stifling starting rotation, carrying a dominant 2.97 ERA and anchoring an overall staff ERA of 3.589. Walbert Ureña takes the ball for Los Angeles, a team desperately trying to overcome a bloated overall staff ERA of 4.738. Given the Rays’ elite starting pitching, backing Tampa Bay on the moneyline offers solid intrinsic value. Furthermore, considering Martinez and the Rays’ bullpen have been excellent at limiting damage, trading the under on the 8.0-run total provides another compelling way to leverage your promo.

How to Activate the Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Getting started with your Novig promo is a swift and straightforward process for any informed trader. Follow these simple steps to claim your discount and start placing your orders:

Download the App: Head to your device’s app store and download the Novig app. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to ensure your trading account is secure. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Complete your first-time deposit to fund your new account. Place Your Order: Place your first prediction order and receive a 10% discount, which can save you as much as $100.

Additionally, this offer comes with Novig Coins, a virtual currency that allows you to explore and trade in the app’s free mode without tapping into your actual balance.