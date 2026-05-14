Tampa Bay Rays prospect hits home run thanks to baseball getting stuck in outfield grass

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Austin Overn hit a home run that rolled into the outfield grass — and needed to…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Austin Overn hit a home run that rolled into the outfield grass — and needed to be dug out of the turf.

The Montgomery Biscuits outfielder, who plays for the Tampa Bay Rays’ Double-A affiliate, sent a pitch down the right field line in the seventh inning of an 11-3 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday night. Right fielder Damon Keith chased after the ball, went into an awkward slide to keep it from rolling to the wall and his body pushed it into the grass of Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium.

Keith, who was injured on the play but stayed in the game, fell to the ground and could not pull the embedded ball out of the grass while Overn scored with ease for his second homer of the game.

After Overn scored, an umpire and representatives from both teams went to right field to examine the ball. Biloxi first baseman Blake Burke was finally able to successfully pull the mud-covered ball out of the grass, putting an end to a wacky sequence in a minor league game.

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