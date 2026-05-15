NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 4½ (210½) Detroit San Antonio 5½ (218½) at MINNESOTA MLB Friday American…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 4½ (210½) Detroit San Antonio 5½ (218½) at MINNESOTA

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -128 at DETROIT +108 Texas -111 at HOUSTON -108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -136 Philadelphia +114 Arizona -124 at COLORADO +104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore -141 at WASHINGTON +119 at CLEVELAND -136 Cincinnati +114 Milwaukee -110 at MINNESOTA -109 Miami -124 at TAMPA BAY +104 at ATLANTA -153 Boston +127 N.Y Yankees -158 at N.Y METS +133 Chicago Cubs -148 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +124 Kansas City -111 at ST. LOUIS -108 LA Dodgers -233 at LA ANGELS +190 at SEATTLE -137 San Diego +115 at ATHLETICS -136 San Francisco +115

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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