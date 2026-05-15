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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 15, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND (210½) Detroit
San Antonio (218½) at MINNESOTA

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -128 at DETROIT +108
Texas -111 at HOUSTON -108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -136 Philadelphia +114
Arizona -124 at COLORADO +104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore -141 at WASHINGTON +119
at CLEVELAND -136 Cincinnati +114
Milwaukee -110 at MINNESOTA -109
Miami -124 at TAMPA BAY +104
at ATLANTA -153 Boston +127
N.Y Yankees -158 at N.Y METS +133
Chicago Cubs -148 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +124
Kansas City -111 at ST. LOUIS -108
LA Dodgers -233 at LA ANGELS +190
at SEATTLE -137 San Diego +115
at ATHLETICS -136 San Francisco +115

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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