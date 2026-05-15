NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 4½ (210½) Detroit San Antonio 5½ (218½) at MINNESOTA MLB Friday American…
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|4½
|(210½)
|Detroit
|San Antonio
|5½
|(218½)
|at MINNESOTA
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-128
|at DETROIT
|+108
|Texas
|-111
|at HOUSTON
|-108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-136
|Philadelphia
|+114
|Arizona
|-124
|at COLORADO
|+104
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-141
|at WASHINGTON
|+119
|at CLEVELAND
|-136
|Cincinnati
|+114
|Milwaukee
|-110
|at MINNESOTA
|-109
|Miami
|-124
|at TAMPA BAY
|+104
|at ATLANTA
|-153
|Boston
|+127
|N.Y Yankees
|-158
|at N.Y METS
|+133
|Chicago Cubs
|-148
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+124
|Kansas City
|-111
|at ST. LOUIS
|-108
|LA Dodgers
|-233
|at LA ANGELS
|+190
|at SEATTLE
|-137
|San Diego
|+115
|at ATHLETICS
|-136
|San Francisco
|+115
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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