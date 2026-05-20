Sykes leads Toronto against Minnesota after 31-point game

Toronto Tempo (3-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (2-2, 2-0 Western Conference)
Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo faces the Minnesota Lynx after Brittney Sykes scored 31 points in the Tempo’s 98-90 win against the Phoenix Mercury.
Minnesota went 34-10 overall with a 20-2 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Lynx allowed opponents to score 76.7 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.
Toronto hits the court for the sixth game in franchise history. The Tempo beat the Phoenix Mercury 98-90 in their last game.
INJURIES: Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot).
Tempo: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.