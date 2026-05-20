Sykes leads Toronto against Minnesota after 31-point game

Toronto Tempo (3-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (2-2, 2-0 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Toronto Tempo (3-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (2-2, 2-0 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo faces the Minnesota Lynx after Brittney Sykes scored 31 points in the Tempo’s 98-90 win against the Phoenix Mercury.

Minnesota went 34-10 overall with a 20-2 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Lynx allowed opponents to score 76.7 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.

Toronto hits the court for the sixth game in franchise history. The Tempo beat the Phoenix Mercury 98-90 in their last game.

INJURIES: Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot).

Tempo: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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