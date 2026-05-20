Plum leads Los Angeles against Phoenix after 28-point performance

Los Angeles Sparks (1-3, 0-1 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-3, 1-2 Western Conference) Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Los Angeles Sparks (1-3, 0-1 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-3, 1-2 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks visits the Phoenix Mercury after Kelsey Plum scored 28 points in the Sparks’ 106-96 loss to the Toronto Tempo.

Phoenix went 13-11 in Western Conference play and 15-7 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Mercury shot 43.3% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

Los Angeles went 10-14 in Western Conference action and 21-23 overall during the 2025-26 season. The Sparks averaged 20.7 assists per game on 30.7 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee), Monique Akoa Makani: out (not injury related).

Sparks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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