Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 5

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, May 5
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisville at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — 2026 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship: Second Round, The Park, West Palm Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Missouri, First Round, Lexington, Ky.
4 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Mississippi St., First Round, Lexington, Ky.
7 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. South Carolina, First Round, Lexington, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Houston (8:10 p.m.)
TRUTV — L.A. Dodgers at Houston (8:10 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Detroit, Game 1
PEACOCK — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Detroit, Game 1
8:30 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference Semifinal: L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, Game 1
PEACOCK — Western Conference Semifinal: L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Second Round: Minnesota at Colorado, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:45 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal at Al Khaleej
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid at Arsenal, Semifinal – Leg 2
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Championship: Atletico Ottawa at Toronto FC, Premilinary Round
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Nashville SC at Tigres de la UANL, Semifinal – Leg 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-WTA-Live; WTA 1st Round
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-WTA-Live; WTA 1st Round
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round
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