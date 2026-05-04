Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, May 5 COLLEGE BASEBALL 8 p.m. ESPN2 — Louisville at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, May 5

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — 2026 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship: Second Round, The Park, West Palm Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Missouri, First Round, Lexington, Ky.

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Mississippi St., First Round, Lexington, Ky.

7 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. South Carolina, First Round, Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Houston (8:10 p.m.)

TRUTV — L.A. Dodgers at Houston (8:10 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Detroit, Game 1

PEACOCK — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Detroit, Game 1

8:30 p.m.

NBC — Western Conference Semifinal: L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, Game 1

PEACOCK — Western Conference Semifinal: L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Second Round: Minnesota at Colorado, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal at Al Khaleej

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid at Arsenal, Semifinal – Leg 2

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: Atletico Ottawa at Toronto FC, Premilinary Round

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Nashville SC at Tigres de la UANL, Semifinal – Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-WTA-Live; WTA 1st Round

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-WTA-Live; WTA 1st Round

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round

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