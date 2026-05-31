MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -156 Detroit +132 at MINNESOTA -172 Chicago White Sox…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -156 Detroit +132 at MINNESOTA -172 Chicago White Sox +144

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -140 Miami +118 at MILWAUKEE -139 San Francisco +117 LA Dodgers -155 at ARIZONA +130

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -176 Kansas City +148 Texas -122 at ST. LOUIS +103 at LA ANGELS -190 Colorado +160 at SEATTLE OFF N.Y Mets OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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