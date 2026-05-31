MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -156 Detroit +132 at MINNESOTA -172 Chicago White Sox…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-156
|Detroit
|+132
|at MINNESOTA
|-172
|Chicago White Sox
|+144
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-140
|Miami
|+118
|at MILWAUKEE
|-139
|San Francisco
|+117
|LA Dodgers
|-155
|at ARIZONA
|+130
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-176
|Kansas City
|+148
|Texas
|-122
|at ST. LOUIS
|+103
|at LA ANGELS
|-190
|Colorado
|+160
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|OFF
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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