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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 31, 2026, 4:13 PM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -156 Detroit +132
at MINNESOTA -172 Chicago White Sox +144

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -140 Miami +118
at MILWAUKEE -139 San Francisco +117
LA Dodgers -155 at ARIZONA +130

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -176 Kansas City +148
Texas -122 at ST. LOUIS +103
at LA ANGELS -190 Colorado +160
at SEATTLE OFF N.Y Mets OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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