MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE OFF Toronto OFF at TAMPA BAY -180 LA Angels +152…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|-180
|LA Angels
|+152
|at CLEVELAND
|-120
|Boston
|+102
|Detroit
|-124
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+106
|at TEXAS
|-132
|Kansas City
|+112
|N.Y Yankees
|-144
|at ATHLETICS
|+122
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-136
|at CINCINNATI
|+116
|San Diego
|-116
|at WASHINGTON
|-102
|at N.Y METS
|-126
|Miami
|+108
|Chicago Cubs
|-142
|at ST. LOUIS
|+120
|San Francisco
|-166
|at COLORADO
|+140
|Philadelphia
|-116
|at LA DODGERS
|-102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-134
|Minnesota
|+114
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-158
|Arizona
|+134
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-233
|Montreal
|+190
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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