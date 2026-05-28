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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 28, 2026, 5:11 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE OFF Toronto OFF
at TAMPA BAY -180 LA Angels +152
at CLEVELAND -120 Boston +102
Detroit -124 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +106
at TEXAS -132 Kansas City +112
N.Y Yankees -144 at ATHLETICS +122

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -136 at CINCINNATI +116
San Diego -116 at WASHINGTON -102
at N.Y METS -126 Miami +108
Chicago Cubs -142 at ST. LOUIS +120
San Francisco -166 at COLORADO +140
Philadelphia -116 at LA DODGERS -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -134 Minnesota +114
at HOUSTON OFF Milwaukee OFF
at SEATTLE -158 Arizona +134

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -233 Montreal +190

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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