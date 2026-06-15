Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Bonus for Spain-Cabo Verde, Any World Cup Match

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with the Polymarket promo code WTOP here, then lock in $50 in bonuses for today’s World Cup slate by making an initial deposit of at least $20.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Bonus Offer

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Verified By June 15th, 2026

New Polymarket customers can leverage this specific welcome offer to optimize their positioning during this round of the FIFA World Cup. By creating an account and fulfilling the $20 initial deposit requirement, eligible traders automatically unlock a $50 sign-up bonus. To qualify for this promotion, users must be 18 years of age or older, physically located in an eligible jurisdiction, and registering on the platform for the first time.

Once the deposit clears, the $50 bonus can be deployed across any of the day’s multiple World Cup matches. Whether the data points you toward backing Spain’s high-probability matchup against Cape Verde, assessing the Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay showdown, or projecting the outcome of IR Iran taking on New Zealand, this promo code serves as an optimal entry point into the tournament action.

Polymarket World Cup Monday Markets

For users analyzing today’s slate, there are several compelling market outcomes to consider. The traditional 3-way moneyline market presents three distinct probabilities to target: a home team win, a draw, or an away team win.

Below is a breakdown of the current implied win and draw probabilities for today’s slate of FIFA World Cup matches:

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Spain vs. Cape Verde 93% 5.8% 2.5% Belgium vs. Egypt 62% 24% 16% Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay 12% 22% 68% IR Iran vs. New Zealand 54% 28% 20%

Diversify Your Strategy: Today’s MLB Games

While the World Cup dominates the global handle, astute traders understand that value is not limited to a single sport. For those looking to identify alternative statistical edges or diversify their daily action, today’s Major League Baseball slate features several notable matchups, including:

San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Oakland Athletics

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Securing this welcome offer requires a straightforward, step-by-step registration process. Follow these instructions to set up your new account and claim the sign-up bonus:

Create an Account: Register here by providing standard identifying information, including your legal name, date of birth, and email address. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to confirm you meet all legal betting age and geolocation parameters. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP directly into the designated field during registration. Make a Deposit: Execute a first-time deposit of at least $20 to successfully trigger the promotional funds.

Once the activation process is complete, your $50 bonus becomes immediately available for use across any FIFA World Cup match on the schedule. This guarantees new users the flexibility to bet on their preferred market scenarios. Whether your analytical model favors Spain over Cape Verde, or indicates value on Saudi Arabia hosting Uruguay, your bonus funds can be strategically applied to any matchup on the board.