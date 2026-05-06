NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 7½ (215½) Philadelphia at SAN ANTONIO 9½ (215½) Minnesota MLB Wednesday…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|7½
|(215½)
|Philadelphia
|at SAN ANTONIO
|9½
|(215½)
|Minnesota
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-139
|Toronto
|+117
|Chicago White Sox
|-114
|at LA ANGELS
|-105
|Boston
|-115
|at DETROIT
|-105
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-202
|Texas
|+167
|at KANSAS CITY
|-134
|Cleveland
|+112
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-114
|at ST. LOUIS
|-105
|San Diego
|-112
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-107
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-173
|Cincinnati
|+145
|N.Y Mets
|-168
|at COLORADO
|+140
|Pittsburgh
|-129
|at ARIZONA
|+108
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-221
|at HOUSTON
|+182
|at SEATTLE
|-136
|Atlanta
|+115
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-172
|Athletics
|+144
|at MIAMI
|-132
|Baltimore
|+111
|Minnesota
|-136
|at WASHINGTON
|+114
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BUFFALO
|-130
|Montreal
|+110
|at VEGAS
|-165
|Anaheim
|+138
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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