NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 7½ (215½) Philadelphia at SAN ANTONIO 9½ (215½) Minnesota MLB Wednesday…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 7½ (215½) Philadelphia at SAN ANTONIO 9½ (215½) Minnesota

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -139 Toronto +117 Chicago White Sox -114 at LA ANGELS -105 Boston -115 at DETROIT -105 at N.Y YANKEES -202 Texas +167 at KANSAS CITY -134 Cleveland +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -114 at ST. LOUIS -105 San Diego -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -107 at CHICAGO CUBS -173 Cincinnati +145 N.Y Mets -168 at COLORADO +140 Pittsburgh -129 at ARIZONA +108

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -221 at HOUSTON +182 at SEATTLE -136 Atlanta +115 at PHILADELPHIA -172 Athletics +144 at MIAMI -132 Baltimore +111 Minnesota -136 at WASHINGTON +114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BUFFALO -130 Montreal +110 at VEGAS -165 Anaheim +138

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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