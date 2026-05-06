Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 6, 2026, 11:42 AM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK (215½) Philadelphia
at SAN ANTONIO (215½) Minnesota

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -139 Toronto +117
Chicago White Sox -114 at LA ANGELS -105
Boston -115 at DETROIT -105
at N.Y YANKEES -202 Texas +167
at KANSAS CITY -134 Cleveland +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -114 at ST. LOUIS -105
San Diego -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -107
at CHICAGO CUBS -173 Cincinnati +145
N.Y Mets -168 at COLORADO +140
Pittsburgh -129 at ARIZONA +108

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -221 at HOUSTON +182
at SEATTLE -136 Atlanta +115
at PHILADELPHIA -172 Athletics +144
at MIAMI -132 Baltimore +111
Minnesota -136 at WASHINGTON +114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BUFFALO -130 Montreal +110
at VEGAS -165 Anaheim +138

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up