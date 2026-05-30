All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|New York
|35
|22
|.614
|1½
|Toronto
|29
|29
|.500
|8
|Baltimore
|26
|32
|.448
|11
|Boston
|23
|33
|.411
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Chicago
|30
|27
|.526
|3
|Minnesota
|27
|31
|.466
|6½
|Kansas City
|22
|35
|.386
|11
|Detroit
|22
|36
|.379
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|29
|29
|.500
|—
|Athletics
|27
|30
|.474
|1½
|Texas
|26
|31
|.456
|2½
|Houston
|26
|33
|.441
|3½
|Los Angeles
|22
|36
|.379
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|39
|19
|.672
|—
|Philadelphia
|29
|28
|.509
|9½
|Washington
|29
|29
|.500
|10
|Miami
|26
|32
|.448
|13
|New York
|24
|33
|.421
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|34
|20
|.630
|—
|St. Louis
|30
|25
|.545
|4½
|Chicago
|31
|27
|.534
|5
|Cincinnati
|29
|27
|.518
|6
|Pittsburgh
|30
|28
|.517
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|San Diego
|32
|24
|.571
|4½
|Arizona
|31
|25
|.554
|5½
|San Francisco
|22
|35
|.386
|15
|Colorado
|21
|37
|.362
|16½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Boston 3
Toronto 6, Baltimore 5
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Texas 9, Kansas City 1
Milwaukee 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 8, Athletics 2
Seattle 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-6), 12:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 4-2), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (Suarez 2-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-7), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-2), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (Montero 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 5-2) at Houston (Imai 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 4-2) at Texas (Leiter 2-4), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-1) at Athletics (Lopez 4-2), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 5-3) at Seattle (Miller 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 3
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5
St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 5
San Diego 7, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 7, 10 innings
Milwaukee 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Colorado 8, San Francisco 6
L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 2
Seattle 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota (Matthews 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 4-2), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (Canning 0-3) at Washington (Littell 4-4), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 3-0) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
Miami (Junk 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 2-4), 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 5-2) at Houston (Imai 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 3-6) at Colorado (Gordon 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 5-3) at Seattle (Miller 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Painter 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wicks 0-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-3), 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
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