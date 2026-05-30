All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 35 19 .648 — New York 35 22 .614…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 35 19 .648 — New York 35 22 .614 1½ Toronto 29 29 .500 8 Baltimore 26 32 .448 11 Boston 23 33 .411 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 34 25 .576 — Chicago 30 27 .526 3 Minnesota 27 31 .466 6½ Kansas City 22 35 .386 11 Detroit 22 36 .379 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 29 29 .500 — Athletics 27 30 .474 1½ Texas 26 31 .456 2½ Houston 26 33 .441 3½ Los Angeles 22 36 .379 7

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 39 19 .672 — Philadelphia 29 28 .509 9½ Washington 29 29 .500 10 Miami 26 32 .448 13 New York 24 33 .421 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 34 20 .630 — St. Louis 30 25 .545 4½ Chicago 31 27 .534 5 Cincinnati 29 27 .518 6 Pittsburgh 30 28 .517 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 37 20 .649 — San Diego 32 24 .571 4½ Arizona 31 25 .554 5½ San Francisco 22 35 .386 15 Colorado 21 37 .362 16½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Boston 3

Toronto 6, Baltimore 5

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Texas 9, Kansas City 1

Milwaukee 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 8, Athletics 2

Seattle 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-6), 12:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Suarez 2-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-7), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-2), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Montero 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 5-2) at Houston (Imai 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 4-2) at Texas (Leiter 2-4), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 6-1) at Athletics (Lopez 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 5-3) at Seattle (Miller 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 3

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 7, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 7, 10 innings

Milwaukee 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Colorado 8, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 7, Arizona 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota (Matthews 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Canning 0-3) at Washington (Littell 4-4), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 3-0) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Junk 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 5-2) at Houston (Imai 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 3-6) at Colorado (Gordon 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 5-3) at Seattle (Miller 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Painter 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 0-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-3), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

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