NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 8½ (205½) Philadelphia MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|8½
|(205½)
|Philadelphia
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-174
|Baltimore
|+145
|Toronto
|-112
|at MINNESOTA
|-107
|Cleveland
|-118
|at ATHLETICS
|-101
|at BOSTON
|-126
|Houston
|+106
|at DETROIT
|-135
|Texas
|+114
|at SEATTLE
|-146
|Kansas City
|+122
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-171
|Arizona
|+143
|at PITTSBURGH
|-135
|Cincinnati
|+113
|Milwaukee
|-133
|at WASHINGTON
|+113
|Philadelphia
|-122
|at MIAMI
|+102
|LA Dodgers
|-136
|at ST. LOUIS
|+114
|Atlanta
|-224
|at COLORADO
|+185
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-110
|at TAMPA BAY
|-109
|at SAN DIEGO
|-184
|Chicago White Sox
|+153
|N.Y Mets
|-130
|at LA ANGELS
|+110
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-235
|Philadelphia
|+193
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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