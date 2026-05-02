NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 8½ (205½) Philadelphia MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 8½ (205½) Philadelphia

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -174 Baltimore +145 Toronto -112 at MINNESOTA -107 Cleveland -118 at ATHLETICS -101 at BOSTON -126 Houston +106 at DETROIT -135 Texas +114 at SEATTLE -146 Kansas City +122

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -171 Arizona +143 at PITTSBURGH -135 Cincinnati +113 Milwaukee -133 at WASHINGTON +113 Philadelphia -122 at MIAMI +102 LA Dodgers -136 at ST. LOUIS +114 Atlanta -224 at COLORADO +185

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -110 at TAMPA BAY -109 at SAN DIEGO -184 Chicago White Sox +153 N.Y Mets -130 at LA ANGELS +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -235 Philadelphia +193

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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