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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 2, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON (205½) Philadelphia

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -174 Baltimore +145
Toronto -112 at MINNESOTA -107
Cleveland -118 at ATHLETICS -101
at BOSTON -126 Houston +106
at DETROIT -135 Texas +114
at SEATTLE -146 Kansas City +122

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -171 Arizona +143
at PITTSBURGH -135 Cincinnati +113
Milwaukee -133 at WASHINGTON +113
Philadelphia -122 at MIAMI +102
LA Dodgers -136 at ST. LOUIS +114
Atlanta -224 at COLORADO +185

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -110 at TAMPA BAY -109
at SAN DIEGO -184 Chicago White Sox +153
N.Y Mets -130 at LA ANGELS +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -235 Philadelphia +193

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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