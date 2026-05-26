Cubs look to break 9-game losing streak, take on the Pirates

Chicago Cubs (29-25, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (28-26, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40…

Chicago Cubs (29-25, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (28-26, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks (0-0); Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (3-2, 2.89 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -130, Cubs +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs look to stop their nine-game skid with a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has gone 14-13 in home games and 28-26 overall. The Pirates have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .331.

Chicago has an 11-14 record on the road and a 29-25 record overall. The Cubs have gone 22-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Pirates are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Pirates with 26 extra base hits (12 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs). Ryan O’Hearn is 8 for 28 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 27 RBIs for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 8 for 35 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Cubs: 1-9, .203 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (illness), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (foot infection), Ryan O’Hearn: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Cubs: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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