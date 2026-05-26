Phillies bring road win streak into matchup with the Padres

Philadelphia Phillies (27-27, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (31-22, second in the NL West) San Diego;…

Philadelphia Phillies (27-27, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (31-22, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (2-4, 6.04 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (5-2, 2.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -123, Phillies +103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies visit the San Diego Padres aiming to extend a five-game road winning streak.

San Diego has a 16-14 record at home and a 31-22 record overall. The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.84.

Philadelphia has gone 13-11 in road games and 27-27 overall. The Phillies rank eighth in MLB play with 64 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has seven home runs, 19 walks and 24 RBIs while hitting .245 for the Padres. Gavin Sheets is 11 for 31 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Marsh has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 10 for 39 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .206 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Phillies: 6-4, .201 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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