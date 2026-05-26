Hurricanes visit the Canadiens with 2-1 series lead

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hurricanes -141, Canadiens +118; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Hurricanes lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Montreal Canadiens in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Hurricanes won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup.

Montreal has a 48-24-10 record overall and a 26-18-4 record on its home ice. The Canadiens are fifth in the league serving 10.4 penalty minutes per game.

Carolina has a 53-22-7 record overall and a 29-12-5 record on the road. The Hurricanes rank second in NHL play with 291 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 51 goals and 37 assists for the Canadiens. Alexander Newhook has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 32 goals and 34 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 5.3 penalties and 17.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Hurricanes: 9-1-0, averaging three goals, 5.7 assists, 5.9 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Patrik Laine: out (abdomen).

Hurricanes: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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