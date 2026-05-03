Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get a $50 Bonus + 100% QuickPicks Boost for NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Listen, there is nothing better than a nice pay day during the NBA postseason, and I’m here to help us both find one. If you want to build a more sophisticated entry without the headache, I’ve got you covered. Claiming the Splash promo code WTOP50 here is the easiest way to elevate your game. The new user bonus allows you to score a $50 bonus plus a 100% QuickPicks Boost.

Available strictly for new players, this offer is the perfect way to boost your bankroll. Whether you are looking to build entries for today’s afternoon clash between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena, or you want to use your bonus funds on any other NBA game happening this week, we’re going to put this promo to work together.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 for NBA Picks

Before the Magic and Pistons tip off on ABC this May 3, you need to lock in this exclusive welcome offer. Signing up with the latest Splash promo code for NBA action gives you an instant leg up. Handicapping playoff basketball is tough enough, so taking advantage of house money is a no-brainer.

Here is a quick breakdown of the promotion available to new players looking to build those winning entries:

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer $50 Bonus and 100% QuickPicks Boost Date Last Verified May 3, 2026

This latest Splash promo code is a golden ticket for maximizing our bankroll during the NBA postseason. By signing up, eligible users will unlock a $50 deposit match alongside a massive 100% QuickPicks Boost. It is the perfect toolkit for building player prop entries around the May 3 afternoon showdown in Detroit. Just remember, this promotion is strictly for new Splash customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

NBA Totals for Sunday

If you are looking to put your promo to work, tonight’s playoff slate is loaded with star power. We’re moving past simple moneyline wagers and looking at player props to chase bigger payouts. Based on the stats from the previous playoff games in each series, here are the highest consensus point totals on the board:

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Cade Cunningham Orlando Magic 32.5 29.5 Donovan Mitchell Toronto Raptors 23.3 24.5 RJ Barrett Cleveland Cavaliers 24.3 23.5 Paolo Banchero Detroit Pistons 24.3 22.5 Scottie Barnes Cleveland Cavaliers 24.2 21.5

I’m placing my bets around Cade Cunningham tonight as he takes the floor at Little Caesars Arena. Drawing the highest points prop of the night at 29.5, Cunningham has been an absolute scoring machine, averaging an impressive 32.5 points per game in previous matchups this series.

He has a real chance to feast against an Orlando Magic frontcourt currently limping with injuries to Franz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac. On the other side of the court, Paolo Banchero is also a prime candidate to key into your entries. Averaging 24.3 points per game so far this series, Banchero is easily outpacing his 22.5 morning line.

Looking for more value? The Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors clash is where we can find it. Donovan Mitchell enters with a 24.5 over/under, sitting just above his recent postseason average of 23.3. But honestly, the Raptors’ duo of RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are the targets I’m circling.

Toronto is missing Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) and potentially Brandon Ingram (heel), meaning Barrett and Barnes have to shoulder massive offensive loads. Both are averaging over 24 points per game in these playoffs. Tying Barrett’s 23.5 prop and Barnes’s 21.5 line together makes for an incredibly attractive entry to anchor our strategy tonight.

How to Use the Splash Promo Code

To claim this offer, you will need to create a new Splash account here . Start by registering your standard personal information. Most importantly, ensure you enter Splash promo code WTOP50 during the sign-up process—this is the key to locking in your eligibility for the welcome offer.

Once your account is set up, you’ll need to deposit at least $10 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods. However, listen to me closely on this part: your first deposit dictates the size of your bonus. Do not just make the minimum $10 deposit unless $10 is all you want matched to your account.

To receive the maximum $50 Bonus value alongside your 100% QuickPicks Boost, I highly recommend making a first-time deposit of $50. You have the flexibility to fund your account at whatever level you are comfortable with. For example, if you deposit $25, you will get a $25 bonus.