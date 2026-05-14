Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Deposit Bonus for MLB, NBA + PGA Championship

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Don’t miss out on the chance to secure multiple offers with Splash promo code WTOP50. Anyone who takes advantage of this offer will be eligible for a $50 deposit match along with a 100% QuickPicks Boost. Click here to activate this offer.

From there, new players will have bonuses to use on any game this weekend. We expect to see a lot of interest in the Thursday night MLB slate. However, there are other great options throughout the weekend like the NBA Playoffs and PGA Championship. Splash is one of the top options on the market for daily fantasy players, and it all starts with this promo.

Register with Splash promo code WTOP50 to unlock a $50 first-deposit match and a 100% QuickPicks Boost this weekend.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Delivers $50 in Deposit Bonuses

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer $50 Deposit Match and 100% QuickPicks Boost Date Last Verified May 14, 2026

This is a foolproof opportunity to add to your starting bankroll on Splash. Create a new account and choose from any of the secure deposit methods. Remember, each new player will be eligible for up to $50 in deposit bonuses.

At this point, players are ready to start locking in DFS picks on everything from the NBA Playoffs and PGA Championship to the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and MLB regular season. This bonus is a great way to get a feel for the Splash app. Additionally, players will have a 100% QuickPicks Boost to use this weekend.

How to Get Started With Splash Promo Code WTOP50

Setting up a new account on Splash is a breeze. It’s important to note that this offer is only available for first-time players. Follow the step-by-step guide below to sign up on a computer or mobile device:

Use any of the links on this page to initiate the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

Apply promo code WTOP50 to qualify for this offer and answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

Choose from any of the secure and convenient payment methods. Players will be eligible for up to $50 in bonuses with this deposit match.

Each new player will receive a 100% QuickPicks Boost as well.

Looking Ahead to Friday Night in the NBA

Although the NBA has a rare off night on Thursday, we are already looking ahead to Friday night. There are two potential elimination games coming up in The Association. The San Antonio Spurs are looking to close out the banged-up Minnesota Timberwolves on the road. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a chance to clinch a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals at home against the Detroit Pistons.

Splash should be a go-to option for basketball fans as we inch closer to the NBA Finals. This promo is the perfect starting point. Create an account and start making picks on superstars like Victor Wembanyama, Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Edwards, James Harden, Cade Cunningham and more.