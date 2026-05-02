Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus + QuickPicks Boost for NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of the highly anticipated May 2 postseason matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden, there is nothing better than padding your bankroll with some extra house money. If you are stepping up to the daily fantasy window for the first time, you can sign up here with the Splash promo code WTOP50 to grab a fantastic welcome offer.

Available for new users only, this exclusive promotion unlocks a 100% deposit match up to $50, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost. I’m placing these entries right alongside you, and let me tell you, grabbing this bonus is the perfect way to maximize our chances at a nice pay day before the Celtics and 76ers tip off tonight.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 for NBA Picks

Before Boston and Philly take the court tonight, new users can easily claim their sign-up bonus to use on this thrilling postseason clash. Here is a complete breakdown of the exclusive new user promotion:

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer 100% deposit match up to $50 + 100% QuickPicks boost Date Last Verified May 2, 2026

Simply enter the promotional code during your account registration to secure your bonus. Once your initial deposit is completed, your matched funds and QuickPicks boost will be credited to your account and ready to be used on tonight’s player projections.

Overview of the Welcome Offer

If you feel like you are stuck making simple plays and want to chase some bigger payouts, this is your ticket. Eligible new Splash customers who meet the legal age requirements and reside in a participating state can easily claim this lucrative welcome offer. By simply signing up and making your first deposit, it will match those funds 100% up to $50, and throw in a 100% QuickPicks boost on top.

Handicapping a tight playoff game requires a solid strategy, and these bonus funds provide the exact leverage we need to build confident entries for the Celtics and 76ers. Whether you are backing Boston’s highly efficient offense on their home floor or fading the visiting 76ers, utilizing this promo code ensures you have the extra ammunition needed to attack the morning line projections with confidence.

NBA Projections for 76ers vs. Celtics

If you are looking to put your promo to work, checking the top player props is always the best place to start. Just like keying a winning exacta or trifecta, you need to find your anchors. Below are the five biggest stars in tonight’s matchup, featuring the players with the highest consensus point totals on the board.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Joel Embiid 26.5 4.5 8.5 Jayson Tatum 24.5 6.5 10.5 Jaylen Brown 24.5 4.5 5.5 Tyrese Maxey 23.5 5.5 4.5 Paul George 15.5 3.5 5.5

When examining the data for tonight, the numbers heavily favor Boston’s top contributors. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both sit at an appealing 24.5 points over/under. Boston enters tonight with a strong 4.4 Net Rate, indicating highly efficient scoring and defensive possessions.

Going up against a 76ers squad that is currently dragging a -4.4 Net Rate, both Celtics stars have a highly favorable environment to hit the over on their scoring props. I see a real chance for them to light up the scoreboard.

Conversely, Joel Embiid holds the highest scoring projection of the night at 26.5 points. However, a deeper dive suggests it could be a grueling, physical night for the Philadelphia big man. Boston controls the glass at an elite level, grabbing 53.8% of available rebounds compared to Philadelphia’s 46.2% Total Rebound Percentage.

Because the Celtics are so good at limiting second-chance opportunities, the smart play leans toward taking the under on Embiid’s massive point total. We’re in this together, and following the data is how we secure those bigger payouts.

How to Use the Splash Promo Code

If you are ready to get in on the action for tonight’s game at TD Garden, claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process.

To get started, you will need to create and register a new account here using standard personal information. During this registration phase, you absolutely must enter Splash promo code WTOP50 to ensure you are eligible for the promotional funds.

Next up, you need to fund your account using one of the platform’s secure methods. Here is the critical part: your very first deposit is what Splash will match. Because of this, don’t make a simple $10 deposit unless that is all you want matched. To get the maximum value out of this offer, making a first-time deposit of $50 will unlock the full $50 matched bonus, giving you $100 total to play with, plus your 100% QuickPicks boost.