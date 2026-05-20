Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Splash Promo Code WTOP50 for Spurs vs. Thunder

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer 100% deposit match up to $50, plus a 100% QuickPicks Boost. Bonus Last Verified On May 20, 2026

Spurs vs. Thunder DFS Projections

Player Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 28.5 Victor Wembanyama 25.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 De’Aaron Fox 15.5 Jalen Williams 15.5 Chet Holmgren 14.5 Devin Vassell 12.5

Getting Started With Splash Promo Code WTOP50

Sign Up: Navigate to their platform and begin the registration process. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth, to verify your identity and age. Enter the Code: During the registration or initial deposit process, ensure that you enter the required promo code WTOP50. This specific code is absolutely necessary to trigger the welcome offer. Claim Your Bonus: Once your account is successfully registered and the code is applied, make your first deposit. Splash Sports will match it 100%, up to $50, and immediately credit your account with a 100% QuickPicks Boost. Place Your Entries: Use your newly doubled bankroll to build your entries for the Spurs-Thunder game, or pivot to upcoming MLB and NHL matchups. Enjoy the Action: With your matched funds acting as site credit, you can stay in the game and build future entries with double the initial capital.