Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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New users can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the next NBA game by using Splash Sports promo code WTOP50. When you sign up, you can secure a 100% deposit match up to $50, plus a 100% QuickPicks Boost, to use on the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Click here to start signing up.
This special promotion is strictly for new users only and can be applied to this Spurs-Thunder clash or any other NBA game happening this week. If you want to look beyond the basketball court, this flexible promotion also allows you to utilize your bonus funds on Splash across the sports calendar, including action on the NHL ice and MLB diamond.
Splash Promo Code WTOP50 for Spurs vs. Thunder
Splash Promo Code
WTOP50
New User Offer
100% deposit match up to $50, plus a 100% QuickPicks Boost.
Bonus Last Verified On
May 20, 2026
The latest Splash welcome offer equips new users with an immediate bankroll advantage for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game. By doubling your initial deposit up to $50 and providing a 100% QuickPicks Boost, this promotion delivers excellent upfront value.
To take advantage of this promotion, you must be a new Splash Sports customer. Players are required to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. By securing this offer, you can enjoy the game with the peace of mind that your first deposit goes twice as far, giving you the flexibility to build your entries exactly how you want them.
Spurs vs. Thunder DFS Projections
Player
Points Over/Under Prop
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
28.5
Victor Wembanyama
25.5
Stephon Castle
16.5
De’Aaron Fox
15.5
Jalen Williams
15.5
Chet Holmgren
14.5
Devin Vassell
12.5
Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads all players with a consensus point total set at 28.5. The Thunder guard is currently averaging 28.6 points per game this postseason, making his prop incredibly tight, though the data points to a slight edge on the over. For those looking for a larger statistical margin, his teammate Jalen Williams presents a fascinating opportunity. Williams has a point total set at 15.5, but he is averaging a stellar 22.3 points per game so far in the playoffs, heavily suggesting an over.
On the San Antonio side, Victor Wembanyama has a lofty over/under of 25.5 points. The data points toward the under in this matchup, as the star big man is averaging 22.2 points per contest. However, the Spurs have two high-profile guards who could comfortably clear their marks based on current production. De’Aaron Fox has his consensus line set at 15.5 points, well below his postseason average of 18.8 points per game. Meanwhile, Stephon Castle also offers value on the over; his prop is set at 16.5, yet he is producing 19.7 points per game for San Antonio.
Getting Started With Splash Promo Code WTOP50
Claiming your bonus for the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder is a simple, straightforward process. To get started and secure your deposit match, follow these easy steps:
Sign Up: Navigate to their platform and begin the registration process. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth, to verify your identity and age.
Enter the Code: During the registration or initial deposit process, ensure that you enter the required promo code WTOP50. This specific code is absolutely necessary to trigger the welcome offer.
Claim Your Bonus: Once your account is successfully registered and the code is applied, make your first deposit. Splash Sports will match it 100%, up to $50, and immediately credit your account with a 100% QuickPicks Boost.
Place Your Entries: Use your newly doubled bankroll to build your entries for the Spurs-Thunder game, or pivot to upcoming MLB and NHL matchups.
Enjoy the Action: With your matched funds acting as site credit, you can stay in the game and build future entries with double the initial capital.