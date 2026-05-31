Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Phillies-Dodgers, MLB Picks Sunday

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New users can activate the Splash promo code WTOP50 to secure a 100% deposit match up to $50 plus a 100% QuickPicks boost ahead of today’s MLB slate of games. By making a minimum deposit of $20, first-time players can instantly double their initial funds to use on today’s premier matchups here.







Whether you are building an entry for the highly anticipated Phillies taking on the Dodgers, the Diamondbacks visiting the Mariners, or the Cubs facing the Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball, this exclusive welcome offer here ensures your bankroll is primed for action across the entire May 31 slate.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 for MLB Bonus Sunday

Before you lock in your picks for the upcoming Phillies at Dodgers or Cubs at Cardinals matchups, make sure you take full advantage of the current welcome bonus. Here are the full details for the promotion:

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New Splash User Offer Get $50 Bonus + 100% Deposit Match Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified May 31st, 2026

The Splash promo code presents a phenomenal opportunity for new Splash customers to find extra value ahead of a packed MLB slate. By signing up and making a minimum deposit of $20, players will receive a 100% deposit match up to $50, along with a 100% QuickPicks boost. This bonus provides an immediate analytical edge, giving you extra funds to build entries around marquee pitching matchups like Andrew Painter taking on Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the Phillies vs. Dodgers game, or Merrill Kelly facing Bryce Miller as the Diamondbacks visit the Mariners.

To qualify for this exclusive welcome offer, you must be a new Splash customer who meets the platform’s age and location requirements. Players must be at least 18 years old in eligible states, with regional exceptions requiring users to be 19+ in AL, CO, and NO, and 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, and VA. Whether you are targeting the National League Central showdown between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals or hunting for a longshot on any other matchup on the schedule, securing your deposit match ensures you have maximum flexibility for tonight’s baseball action.

How to Use Your Splash MLB Bonus Today

Before building your entries, you can use your matched deposit and QuickPicks boost to target some of the most exciting player props on the board. Below is a look at the hitting and strikeout projections for the biggest stars in tonight’s Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers matchup:

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Max Muncy 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Trea Turner 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber 0.5 N/A Alec Bohm 0.5 N/A Yoshinobu Yamamoto N/A 5.5 Andrew Painter N/A 3.5

The marquee pitching duel offers highly intriguing options for your entry. Los Angeles ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto enters tonight with an 8.297 K/9 and 59 total strikeouts across 10 starts. Averaging nearly six punchouts per outing, his line of 5.5 strikeouts presents strong value for the over.

On the mound for Philadelphia, Andrew Painter faces a daunting Dodgers lineup. We put a lot of stock in situational context, and while Painter has recorded 33 strikeouts in 9 starts (a 6.6 K/9 rate), he is averaging just 3.66 punchouts per appearance. With his strikeout prop set at 3.5, it does stand to reason that leaning toward the under may be the smart play against a disciplined Los Angeles squad.

At the plate, Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts face a towering 1.5 hit prop. While Ohtani is hitting an impressive .277, chasing multiple hits can be a tall order. Instead, targeting reliable bats like Bryce Harper (.263 AVG) or Trea Turner to secure a single hit at the 0.5 line offers a much more accessible path and undeniable value for your Splash promo tonight.

How to Activate the Splash Promo Code WTOP50

Taking advantage of the Splash promo code WTOP50 ahead of today’s MLB slate is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your 100% deposit match up to $50 and your 100% QuickPicks boost:

Register a New Account: Download the Splash app or visit their official website to create your profile. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP50. This is required to activate the exclusive welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a minimum deposit of $20 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods.

It is important to note that your first deposit is what will be matched by Splash. Making a first-time deposit of $50 is how you will receive the maximum deposit match value. However, users do not have to deposit the full $50 to get the deposit match—that is simply the maximum amount Splash will match. For example, you could deposit $20 (the minimum requirement) and get $20 matched in bonus funds, plus you will still receive the 100% QuickPicks boost.

As soon as your initial deposit and matched funds are in your account, you will be ready to lock in your picks for the Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers, the Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners, the Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, or any other matchup on the board.