Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for MLB Games, Spurs-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Now is a perfect time to activate the most recent Splash promo code WTOP50 welcome offer, as we have a massive Game 7 between the Spurs and Thunder set for tonight. Make use of up to $50 in bonuses alongside a 100% QuickPicks boost after you sign up here.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Offer Details

Before the Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7, new players can easily claim their welcome bonus. Here is the primary data regarding the current Splash Sports sign-up offer:

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New Splash User Offer $50 Deposit Match + 100% QuickPicks Boost Promotion Confirmed May 30th, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

Claiming the platform’s welcome bonus is a straightforward, logical process for new Splash customers preparing for the NBA action. To qualify, users must make a minimum initial deposit of $20. Once this qualifying deposit is processed, you will receive your bonuses (up to $50) and be able to use your 100% QuickPicks bonus.

This specific welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Splash customers who have never opened an account. To successfully unlock the deposit match and QuickPicks boost, players must meet the legal minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where the platform operates.

Use Your Splash NBA Promo For Game 7

Below are the five players with the highest set point totals for the Thunder-Spurs showdown, alongside their respective assist and rebound lines.

Player Points Assists Rebounds Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 29.5 7.5 3.5 Victor Wembanyama 26.5 3.5 12.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 5.5 Chet Holmgren 13.5 1.5 8.5 Devin Vassell 13.5 2.5 4.5

The spotlight tonight shines brightest on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama. Gilgeous-Alexander carries a massive 29.5-point total, but the under seems like a logical choice. This aligns precisely with the Spurs’ formidable overall team efficiency, highlighted by their impressive 11.6 estimated Net Rate. Generating high-volume scoring will be difficult against San Antonio’s structured defensive unit anchored by Wembanyama.

Conversely, Wembanyama’s points market is set at 26.5. While his scoring output carries variable probability, his impact on the boards projects to be massive, featuring a 12.5 rebounding total. The Spurs excel on the glass with a 52.8% Total Rebound Percentage, strongly suggesting San Antonio will command the paint.

For the supporting cast, Stephon Castle presents an intriguing 16.5-point line, while Chet Holmgren sits at 13.5.

Expanding Your Range: Saturday’s MLB Games

While the NBA hardwood offers immediate value, players looking to diversify their portfolio can also apply their Splash welcome bonus to Saturday’s Major League Baseball slate. Leveraging a deposit match across different sports is a good recipe for success when seeking favorable lines. Notable matchups on the diamond include:

New York Yankees vs. Athletics

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Redeem The Splash Promo Code WTOP50

Unlocking your Splash sign-up bonus is a highly structured, simple process. To claim your rewards ahead of the Spurs-Thunder matchup or Saturday’s MLB slate, follow these straightforward steps:

Create an Account: Register a new account here with Splash Sports by providing your standard personal information for identity verification. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, input the promo code WTOP50 to qualify for the exclusive welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Fund your new account using one of Splash’s secure payment methods. You must execute a minimum first-time deposit of at least $20 to activate the offer.

It is critical to calculate your initial deposit carefully, as this first transaction is the only one Splash will match up to $50 (in addition to unlocking your 100% QuickPicks boost). While the minimum requirement is $20, depositing only the minimum yields just a $20 match. To extract the maximum expected value from this promotion, you need to make a first-time deposit of $50.

However, you are not obligated to deposit the full $50 to benefit. Splash matches the exact amount of your initial deposit, up to the maximum threshold. For example, an initial deposit of $30 yields a $30 matched bonus. Optimize your bankroll strategy accordingly so you are fully prepared when the action tips off in Oklahoma City.