Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus + 100% QuickPicks Boost for Sixers-Knicks, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to elevate your NBA handicapping and chase a nice pay day, I’ve got exactly what you need. By signing up here with the Splash promo code WTOP50, new users unlock an incredible welcome offer: a solid $50 Bonus plus a 100% QuickPicks Boost.

This is the perfect way to build your bankroll, giving us the extra ammo we need to string together high-value player projections for tonight’s action, or any other playoff game on the board this week.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 for NBA Daily Fantasy

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer $50 Bonus + 100% QuickPicks Boost Date Last Verified May 4, 2026

As new Splash customers, we get to take advantage of a lucrative two-part welcome offer that takes the sting out of building those bigger, more exotic entries. By signing up, eligible users will receive a $50 deposit match alongside a 100% QuickPicks boost. It’s a stellar combo that gives you real flexibility to key in on your favorite NBA playoff matchups.

To cash in on this, you just need to be a new customer who meets the minimum age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. Once your account is successfully verified and your initial deposit is processed, your bonus funds and boost will be fully loaded and ready to deploy on tonight’s thrilling playoff slate.

Ways to Use the QuickPicks Boost on Monday Night

When I’m putting a new Splash promo to work, I always start by hunting down value in the player points projections. Tonight’s playoff schedule features some serious star power. We’ve got the Philadelphia 76ers heading into Madison Square Garden to battle the New York Knicks, plus the Minnesota Timberwolves clashing with the San Antonio Spurs.

Here is a look at the five highest player points over/under props for tonight’s games:

Player Opponent PPG in the Playoffs Points Over/Under Prop Victor Wembanyama Minnesota Timberwolves 21.0 27.5 Joel Embiid New York Knicks 28.0 27.5 Jalen Brunson Philadelphia 76ers 26.3 26.5 Tyrese Maxey New York Knicks 26.9 25.5 Anthony Edwards San Antonio Spurs 18.5 24.5

If we’re looking to build a winning entry, Victor Wembanyama and Joel Embiid are the ultimate centerpieces tonight, both sitting at a 27.5 points projection. Wembanyama has a tough defensive matchup against the Timberwolves, and his line is sitting way above his 21.0 playoff average—that’s a spot where you really need to trust your read on the game. Embiid, however, is a machine. He is currently averaging a dominant 28.0 points per game, making his 27.5 line against the Knicks look like a prime opportunity to anchor your card.

The Knicks vs. 76ers showdown features three of the top five props on the board, promising an absolute offensive showcase. Jalen Brunson (26.3 PPG) gets a 26.5 line against Philadelphia, while Embiid’s dynamic running mate, Tyrese Maxey, carries a 25.5 projection—just a hair under his 26.9 average.

Finally, Anthony Edwards rounds out our top five with a 24.5 over/under against the Spurs. With the 100% QuickPicks Boost in our back pocket, we can confidently mix and match these stars to maximize our payouts.

How to Apply the Splash Promo Code

Getting this offer up and running is as easy as cashing a straight bet. First, you’ll need tccreate your new account here by registering with standard personal information to verify your identity. This is the crucial part: during the registration process, ensure you enter the Splash promo code WTOP50 to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer.

Once your account is verified, make your first deposit using one of Splash’s secure payment methods. Keep in mind that Splash applies this welcome offer to your first transaction. I always recommend planning your initial deposit strategically so you’re fully prepared for the week ahead. Make a $50 deposit grab your $50 bonus. Then, apply that 100% QuickPicks Boost to your favorite entry.