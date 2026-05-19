Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus + 100% QuickPicks Boost for Cavs-Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is truly nothing better than NBA postseason basketball at Madison Square Garden. If you’re like me, you’re always looking for an edge to turn a standard night of hoops into a nice pay day. New users looking to get in on the action can sign up here with the Splash promo code WTOP50 to claim a 100% deposit match up to $50, plus a massive 100% QuickPicks boost.

This new-user-only welcome offer is perfectly timed for tonight’s heavyweight clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, though it can honestly be applied to any NBA game you’re handicapping this week. To unlock the absolute maximum value of this promotion, simply register and make a first-time deposit of $50.

That instantly gives you double the bankroll to build your entries before the Cavs and Knicks tip off on ESPN. I’m placing my bets tonight, and I want you right there with me.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 for NBA Daily Fantasy

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer $50 Deposit Match Bonus + 100% QuickPicks Boost Date Last Verified May 19, 2026

How the Welcome Offer Works

Let’s demystify how this bonus actually works so we can capitalize on it. The Splash welcome offer is exclusively available to new Splash customers who meet the platform’s age requirements and reside in a participating state.

Once eligible users register and make an initial deposit, Splash will match it 100% up to $50. This means if you fund your account with the maximum $50, you’ll begin your sports-picking journey with $100 in total value, giving you double the ammunition for your NBA postseason entries.

In addition to the deposit match, new users are rewarded with a highly valuable 100% QuickPicks boost. This special promotion gives us a real chance to chase bigger payouts by effectively doubling the potential winnings on your QuickPicks entries. Whether you are backing a standout from the Cleveland Cavaliers or a favorite from the New York Knicks, this boost serves as the ultimate building block for your card in tonight’s highly anticipated matchup.

Totals for Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Using your bonus funds on tonight’s showdown gives us plenty of sophisticated options, especially when looking at these star-studded rosters. When I sit down for my morning line handicapping, I always start by comparing consensus totals to overall season averages to find true value. Below are the over/under prop totals for the five players expected to make the biggest scoring impact tonight:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Jalen Brunson 27.5 6.5 3.5 Donovan Mitchell 26.5 3.5 4.5 James Harden 19.5 6.5 4.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 18.5 4.5 11.5 OG Anunoby 16.5 1.5 5.5

I’m placing these entries based on the raw numbers, and here is exactly what I’m seeing. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson’s point total is set at a lofty 27.5. Looking at his postseason data, he is averaging an almost identical 27.4 points per game. That makes his scoring prop an incredibly tight margin to call, so I might avoid it as a primary leg.

Conversely, his teammate OG Anunoby presents a compelling case for the over. Anunoby’s consensus points line sits at 16.5, yet he has averaged a robust 21.4 points per game during the postseason. The data strongly favors him clearing his total, making him an excellent “key” to build your parlays around.

On the Cleveland side, Donovan Mitchell carries a massive 26.5 point total. However, the Cavaliers guard is currently averaging 25.6 points per game, pointing to a potential under if he performs precisely to his postseason average. Meanwhile, veteran James Harden has an over/under set at 19.5 points. With a season average of 20.1 points per game, the numbers lean slightly toward the over for Harden, offering another data-backed building block for your Splash entry.

Guide to Register with the Splash Promo Code

Claiming your welcome bonus and getting in on tonight’s NBA postseason action is a simple and straightforward process. To activate the 100% deposit match and your QuickPicks boost, follow these easy steps:

Register a New Account: Create your new user profile here . You will need to register your account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity and ensure you meet the platform’s age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter Splash promo code WTOP50. This specific code is required to unlock your welcome offer and secure your 100% boost. Make Your First Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and use one of Splash’s secure methods to fund your account.

While you do not need to deposit the full $50 when signing up, Splash will match 100% of whatever amount you choose for your initial deposit in bonus funds. However, to claim the absolute full value of the welcome bonus, I always advise depositing the full $50. Doing so instantly adds an additional $50 in promotional funds to your account, giving you a total of $100 to confidently build your entries as the Cavaliers and Knicks battle it out under the bright lights of MSG.