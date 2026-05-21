Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus + 100% QuickPicks Boost for Cavs-Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with the Splash promo code WTOP50 to get one of the most exciting DFS welcome offers out there. With Game 2 of Cavs vs. Knicks tipping off tonight, now is the time to act with this welcome bonus, as you can secure a $50 bonus and a 100% QuickPicks boost. Click here to register.

It is important to cover how these rewards are distributed. When you create your new account, you have the flexibility to get up to $50 in bonuses in the form of a deposit match. Then, you can use those bonuses along with the 100% QuickPicks boost, which can be used for your Cavs vs. Knicks picks tonight.

The attention centers on the Cavs vs. Knicks Eastern Conference Finals game. It was a thrilling Game 1, as the conference finals on both sides have lived up to the hype. After a 22-point comeback and overtime win by the Knicks in the first game, they look to take advantage of home court again tonight. You have the ability to make picks for stars like Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell and more with Splash. New users also have the flexibility to look into picks for today’s MLB games, the PGA Tour, the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the WNBA and several other sports. Sign up now to start locking in your rewards.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 For Cavs vs. Knicks Game 2

OG Promo Code WTOP50 New Splash User Offer $50 Deposit Match + 100% QuickPicks Boost Promotion Confirmed May 21, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

Let’s walk through the steps required to make your first entry. You will have to make at least two picks for tonight’s game. Make sure you are not including two picks for the same player and the players you pick are coming from at least two different teams. A simple way to complete this step could be to make picks for how many points Brunson and Mitchell will score. However, you have the flexibility to add more picks and take on a bigger risk.

Splash Projections For Cavs vs. Knicks Game 2

To give you an idea of what kinds of picks you will be able to make for your first entry tonight, let’s take a look at some of the points projections for the biggest stars stepping on the court:

Mikal Bridges over/under 13.5 points

Donovan Mitchell over/under 27.5 points

Sam Merrill over/under 8.5 points

Evan Mobley over/under 15.5 points

Jalen Brunson over/under 27.5 points

OG Anunoby over/under 15.5 points

Josh Hart over/under 11.5 points

Karl-Anthony Towns over/under 17.5 points

James Harden over/under 18.5 points

Dean Wade over/under 4.5 points

Users can also make picks for rebounds, assists as well as combinations of those statistical categories. Make sure to check out the top options and construct your first entry before tip-off tonight.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Sign-Up Steps

If you are looking to get started with this offer, you will have to just follow the steps listed out below: