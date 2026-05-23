Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus + 100% Knicks-Cavs Boost

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new account using the Splash promo code WTOP50, you will lock in one of the best DFS welcome offers just in time for the opening tip of Knicks vs. Cavs Game 3. Sign up here for a $50 bonus offer alongside a 100% QuickPicks boost to use for tonight’s action.

After you go through the registration process, you can unlock up to $50 in bonuses based on the amount of your first deposit. After you have secured your bonuses, you can then put your QuickPicks boost to use for your first entry, whether you are interested in the Knicks vs. Cavs matchup or another game.

The Eastern Conference Finals will get a lot of attention tonight, as the Knicks are looking to take a commanding 3-0 series lead with a win. The series does shift to Cleveland, so they will have to overcome a hostile road environment. With Splash, you can make picks for high-profile players like Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns, James Harden and more. You are also not restricted to the NBA, as Splash provides users with markets for MLB games, Stanley Cup Playoff games and several other sports. No matter what you are interested in, you will have the ability to quickly lock in your rewards.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Knicks-Cavs Bonus

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New Splash User Offer $50 Deposit Match + 100% QuickPicks Boost Promotion Confirmed May 23rd, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

It is important to note the steps that are required for you to make your first entry with Splash. It is incredibly simple, and new users will be able to get off to a fast start. We have a few parameters to note for your first entry. The first is that you have to make at least two picks, and the other is that you must include players from at least two different teams. This means that you should include picks for players on both the Knicks and Cavs tonight, if that is the game that you are targeting.

Knicks vs. Cavs Game 3 Picks With Splash

Before tonight’s huge playoff clash, let’s go through some of the projections for key players taking the floor:

Mikal Bridges over/under 13.5 points

Evan Mobley over/under 16.5 points

Jalen Brunson over/under 27.5 points

James Harden over/under 18.5 points

Josh Hart over/under 12.5 points

Max Strus over/under 8.5 points

Donovan Mitchell over/under 27.5 points

Karl-Anthony Towns over/under 17.5 points

Jarrett Allen over/under 12.5 points

OG Anunoby over/under 15.5 points

As noted before, you will have to make picks for two or more of these players. Splash also has options for rebounds, assists and several other categories.

Register With Splash Promo Code WTOP50

When you are ready to sign up, just click here or on any of the other links on this page. This will bring you to the registration page, where you will be asked to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, address, etc. Make sure you also input the code WTOP50 to lock in this offer. From there, make your initial deposit with a secure payment option to get up to $50 in bonuses. Then, make your picks for Knicks vs. Cavs tonight and put your 100% QuickPicks boost to use.